RUSSELL: American racism is a generational curse

Systemic racism does exist. It’s not a new phenomenon in American culture.
So let’s dispel the myths that racism in America started under our current president or with poorly trained and ill-tempered cops. Those sentiments do not get us to the heart of the issue. They are only talking points for political opportunists designed to divide us in an election year. We should not look to politicians or authority figures to solve our race relation problem. We must look to ourselves and act locally first.
American racism is the result of a poorly handled transition by a white government who abolished slavery but did not make blacks equal to whites for generations. This has become our generational curse.
The result of this mishandled opportunity has had long-lasting ramifications politically, economically and relationally. We have not been able to shake racism from our ethos because it has become so ingrained in our daily routines and become normalized.
We worship in predominantly Black or white churches; we live in neighborhoods with primarily people of the same color. We most often associate with people of like color in our social circles. While these acts are not racist in and of themselves, they do perpetuate a culture of exclusivity and a comfort zone that does not advance a truly colorblind society. These acts leave space for racism to take root, whether overtly or covertly.
Racism is not something we are born with, it’s a learned behavior. Take your kids to the local park and they will play with any child of any color, no questions asked. It is only by families entering into self-segregation that we see children develop bias against people of different races.
We should do a self-evaluation of our lives to identify blind spots that exist when it comes to race. Do we seek out different races to develop friendships? When was last time we went out to eat or made dinner for a person of a different race? Are we willing to lay down our flags and marches and engage in meaningful conversation with different races?
If these are uncomfortable questions, it may be time to do some soul searching.
In these times it’s easy to get sucked into political camps where we oppose each other because someone else has drawn political lines of division on race relations. Anyone who has been paying attention to social media or cable news will see racist attitudes on full display.
We have seen white people bantering around confederate flags screaming about heritage and dropping F-bombs at Blacks, and Blacks making white people kiss their boots or kneel before them to apologize for their white privilege. These videos do not represent the population at large. They represent a fringe group of people who are dead inside because they haven’t taken the time to simply have a conversation, gain understanding and act in a meaningful way.
Ending systemic racism is not a white issue, it’s a human issue. Ending systemic racism means starting with yourself, family and then your community. It truly has to be a bottom up approach, not top down.
Who among us is willing to go to these deep places in our hearts to create a more perfect union? There are real issues of race in our country that have been overlooked. We are dealing with a generational curse of racism that can only be ended by people of faith and goodwill setting aside their idol comfort for relationships.
A Culpeper town councilman and a Republican, Jon Russell formerly led the American City County Exchange, an affiliate of the American Legislative Exchange Council. His views are his own.