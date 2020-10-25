RUSSELL: Health care and the economy will be key areas of focus for Trump

The two most important issues facing President Trump going into to his second term will be the U.S. economy and health care.

While the economy has been rebounding since the initial COVID lockdowns, there are storm clouds in the economic forecast. The national debt and federal deficits and more COVID lockdowns will sink the economy if not dealt with promptly. This can be done with federal spending cuts and using the Constitution to override state COVID lockdowns.

This will need to be a priority for the president and Republican-majority Congress in January. While I am not confident in either political party addressing the issue of debt and deficit, at least the Republican party has shown willingness in the past to make cuts in the bloated federal budget.

A case can be made that COVID lockdowns by states violate the Constitution’s Commerce Clause. States cannot violate the liberties of businesses and individuals as they engage in commerce across state lines. This may need to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court. The issue will need to be addressed to help the economy fully recover.

The second issue is health care. Although Joe Biden says health care is a right, that’s not the case. Health care is not found anywhere in the Constitution. Sorry to bust his bubble, but it’s the reality.