RUSSELL: Health care and the economy will be key areas of focus for Trump

The two most important issues facing President Trump going into to his second term will be the U.S. economy and health care.
While the economy has been rebounding since the initial COVID lockdowns, there are storm clouds in the economic forecast. The national debt and federal deficits and more COVID lockdowns will sink the economy if not dealt with promptly. This can be done with federal spending cuts and using the Constitution to override state COVID lockdowns.
This will need to be a priority for the president and Republican-majority Congress in January. While I am not confident in either political party addressing the issue of debt and deficit, at least the Republican party has shown willingness in the past to make cuts in the bloated federal budget.
A case can be made that COVID lockdowns by states violate the Constitution’s Commerce Clause. States cannot violate the liberties of businesses and individuals as they engage in commerce across state lines. This may need to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court. The issue will need to be addressed to help the economy fully recover.
The second issue is health care. Although Joe Biden says health care is a right, that’s not the case. Health care is not found anywhere in the Constitution. Sorry to bust his bubble, but it’s the reality.
After the complete failure of Obamacare, there will need to be reforms to get the government out of competing with private health care and create realistic expectations for Medicaid and Medicare recipients.
Medicaid abuse is rampant, and we must require some level of copay by the recipient. That copay could be as little as $20 out of pocket, but at least something toward their medical care. This will reduce unnecessary visits to urgent care and emergency rooms for non-urgent medical needs and save taxpayers billions.
We also need to get wealthy people out of Medicare. If they can afford their own private insurance, they should not be forced into a government program like Medicare.
On the state level, we need to get rid of the government’s “certificate of need” for medical providers to expand services. The “certificate of need” for medical-care facilities, a policy rooted in cronyism, restricts medical services for patients and drives up the cost.
Another reform will include standardized medical coding for both Medicare and Medicaid. As it stands now, invoices from medical providers are sent to Medicare and Medicaid administrators and are often rejected because Medicare or Medicaid has changed their coding information. It’s a shell game that causes delays in money getting to medical providers and adds extra costs to patients.
These are just a few of the many reforms that need to take place within health care.
Heavy lifting is required for the next four years of the Trump administration. But I trust the president’s business savvy and get-it-done attitude compared to the alternative of Joe Biden’s 47 years of government with nothing to show for it.
A Culpeper town councilman and a Republican, Jon Russell formerly led the American City County Exchange, an affiliate of the American Legislative Exchange Council. His views are his own.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!