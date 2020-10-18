RUSSELL: Nick Freitas is who we need to defend conservative values

For as long as I have known Nick, education has been his passion. He knows every parent must do what is best for their own child’s education. He will take the fight for school choice to the U.S. Capitol. He will work to provide teacher freedom so teachers can actually teach without federal mandates.

Nick knows that access to health care is an important issue for many Americans. He has been falsely accused by Democrats of wanting to take away health care from people with preexisting conditions. It’s interesting that those exact same attack ads are being run against other candidates in other congressional races. It appears to be the talking point of the Democrats, who want a complete government takeover of healthcare.

Nick has been an outspoken advocate for gun rights. He realizes that women in domestic violence situations must be able to protect themselves with whatever firearm they believe is necessary. Unlike his opponent, Nick will protect gun rights without compromise.

We need a new congressman who will fight for conservative issues in the U.S. Congress. Nick Freitas is ready to make government work for us for a change.

A Culpeper town councilman and a Republican, Jon Russell formerly led the American City County Exchange, an affiliate of the American Legislative Exchange Council. His views are his own.