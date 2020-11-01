RUSSELL: No president can unite rural and urban America

Rural America tends to embrace individualism (the habit or principle of being independent and self-reliant). Government is viewed as a necessary evil. Rural folks want very little interaction with the government, other than for basic services. People in the countryside enjoy their independence. They tend to be heavily reliant on their church and also look out for their neighbors. It’s a code rural people live by, not something commonly practiced in the large metropolitan areas.

Unfortunately, no president will have the ability to bring together urban and rural America.

Creating an atmosphere of unity needs to start in the states and localities. Governors and state legislatures need to do more to ease policy tensions between large cities, towns and counties. One solution would be to give more autonomy to localities and school boards to opt out of big-government state mandates, burdensome regulations and high taxes. This olive branch would allow big cities to govern in line with their needs while allowing smaller communities to function according to their needs.

There is no silver bullet that will bring our nation together. The important thing is for us as communities and individuals to act locally and do what we can, voluntarily, for our families and neighbors. We can build a strong community of individuals which we can model for the rest of the nation.

A Culpeper town councilman and a Republican, Jon Russell formerly led the American City County Exchange, an affiliate of the American Legislative Exchange Council. His views are his own.