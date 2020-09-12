RUSSELL: President Trump gets results

In my lifetime, I have never seen a U.S. president accomplish more for the American people than Donald J. Trump. His list of accomplishments far exceeds the space I have for this article. I will attempt to highlight the most important ones:
Economy
The president has been able to help move the economy in a positive direction. More Americans are now employed than ever before in our history. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs were added since President Trump was elected, as of Nov. 2019. Manufacturing jobs are growing at the fastest rate in more than three decades. Median household income has hit the highest level ever recorded. Under the Trump administration, veterans’ unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years. Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the 2016 election. Retail sales surged last month, up another 6 percent over last year.
Taxes
The president signed the biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history. After the cuts, more than $300 billion poured back into the economy in the first quarter alone. As a result, small businesses will have the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years.
Healthcare
Obamacare’s individual-mandate tax penalty is gone. The Trump administration is providing more affordable health-care options for Americans through association health plans and short-term duration plans. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before in history. And thanks to his efforts, many drug companies are freezing or reversing planned price increases.
The president reformed the Medicare program to stop hospitals from overcharging low-income seniors for their drugs, saving seniors hundreds of millions of dollars this year alone. He also signed Right-To-Try legislation. He reduced high-dose opioid prescriptions by 16 percent during his first year in office. He signed the VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, expanded VA telehealth services, walk-in-clinics and same-day urgent primary and mental health care.
Energy
President Trump has increased American coal exports by 60 percent. U.S. oil production recently reached all-time high. The United States is a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957. Thankfully, the president withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord.
National Security & Foreign Affairs
President Trump secured a record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year. NATO
A Culpeper town councilman and a Republican, Jon Russell formerly led the American City County Exchange, an affiliate of the American Legislative Exchange Council. His views are his own.
