RUSSELL: Though combative, debate was informative

Despite the constant interruptions by both Joe Biden and President Trump, the Presidential debate was very informative.
We learned a lot about former Vice President Joe Biden. At one point in the debate Biden seemed to take both positions of supporting the Green New Deal—which is a government takeover of America’s energy companies—and then opposing it.
We also got to hear about Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes, a plan that would send the economy into a death spiral. Every economist knows that a low tax rate helps everyone keep more of their money, which puts more money back into the economy.
We learned Joe Biden appeared unaware that his son was paid millions of dollars from the wife of the mayor of Moscow and a Ukrainian energy company, not for his expertise, but because he was the vice president’s son. This information has been well-documented in a congressional investigation.
Biden also point-blank lied about calling our troops “stupid bastards.” Unlike the fake news story that reported hearsay—“President said the troops were losers”—the actual video of Joe Biden is available all over YouTube. I’ve seen the video and the troops were not laughing when he said it.
While America’s largest cities are burning with riots at the hands of domestic terrorist group ANTIFA, Biden claimed the clandestine group didn’t exist. Biden reminded me of Baghdad Bob, spokesman for Saddam Hussein, who would talk about beating America while the Iraqi city behind him was burning.
President Trump promoted his tax cuts and the advances in lowering the cost of drug prices. He gave a very clear message about what is at stake in this election.
We can continue to grow our economy with President Trump, or embrace a new near-socialism with Joe Biden. We can have a country of law and order with President Trump or a nation of riots and COVID government lockdowns with Joe Biden. We can have judges who believe in the original intent of the Constitution with President Trump or we can pack the courts with Democrat judges who will take a sledgehammer to the Constitution with Joe Biden.
Finally, the moderator Chris Wallace was a nightmare. This guy asked leading questions and did not allow the other candidate to respond in-kind. At one point he asked the President if he would disavow a racist extremist group—which is similar to asking someone when he stopped beating his wife. Plus he has already disavowed racist extremist groups many years ago which the media likes to ignore.
A Culpeper town councilman and a Republican, Jon Russell formerly led the American City County Exchange.
