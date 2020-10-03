RUSSELL: Though combative, debate was informative

Despite the constant interruptions by both Joe Biden and President Trump, the Presidential debate was very informative.

We learned a lot about former Vice President Joe Biden. At one point in the debate Biden seemed to take both positions of supporting the Green New Deal—which is a government takeover of America’s energy companies—and then opposing it.

We also got to hear about Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes, a plan that would send the economy into a death spiral. Every economist knows that a low tax rate helps everyone keep more of their money, which puts more money back into the economy.

We learned Joe Biden appeared unaware that his son was paid millions of dollars from the wife of the mayor of Moscow and a Ukrainian energy company, not for his expertise, but because he was the vice president’s son. This information has been well-documented in a congressional investigation.

Biden also point-blank lied about calling our troops “stupid bastards.” Unlike the fake news story that reported hearsay—“President said the troops were losers”—the actual video of Joe Biden is available all over YouTube. I’ve seen the video and the troops were not laughing when he said it.