RUSSELL: Trump correct to push high-court nominee

There is a lot of attention being paid to the replacement of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who recently passed away. But to avoid emotionalism in these discussions, we must look at the facts about the Supreme Court nomination process.

Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution states: “[The president] shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States …”

There is no clause to stop nominations in an election year. And there is no clause for the dying wish of a passing justice. The president has the obligation to submit a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Senate must confirm or deny that nominee on its timetable.

In 2016, Justice Ginsburg—commenting on President Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland—supported the Senate moving quickly on a nominee. “That’s their job,” she said. “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year.”