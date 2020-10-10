RUSSELL: With substance and civility, Pence shows what's at stake this election

Pence also touted the success of the First Step Act for criminal justice reform which Trump signed into law and Kamala Harris voted against.

Harris’ record of incarceration of Black Americans was brought to light. She denied her zealous prosecutions but her record is clear—Black San Franciscans were nearly 20 times more likely to be locked up while she was that city’s prosecutor. “You did nothing for criminal justice,” Pence told her Wednesday.

The starkest difference between Pence and Harris was on China. The Vice President rightly pointed out that Joe Biden has been Communist China’s best friend for the 47-plus years he spent in Congress.

Biden’s legacy on China has been to appease, and cut backroom deals with the Communist government. Only President Trump has been willing to achieve fair and free trade by tough negotiations. Only President Trump has forced China to its knees to get a better deal for our farmers and manufacturers.