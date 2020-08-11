STAFFORD: A story about a boy and his tractor

A boy and his first tractor are never separated for long. I remember an old 8-N Ford, not much of a tractor compared to the beloved John Deere 4020, but it could do some light plowing and was all we had at the time.
The 4020 was Ricky Bennett’s first tractor and he kept up with it long past its initial delivery. As a little boy of eleven, he was instructed to drive it off the truck when delivered brand new to its original owner, Zenn Menold. You see, the Bennetts are people who can do things, and at eleven Ricky was well on his way to be a trusted and capable operator, even at this tender young age.
The tractor stayed on the same Culpeper dairy farm on Auburn Road, even when the farm was sold to another dairy farmer—Roy Reiman. He came to the area after retiring from the Air Force, still plenty of time and personal vigor left to return to his passion of dairying. He never said much about his war role as a pilot, kind of like the Marine ace, Kaye Andrus, who never said much about his flying experience either—but they both loved dairy cows and you could make a good living with them.
The farm sold to its next owner recently and the 4020 was still there, albeit dead in the field, a blown engine after thousands of hours of dairy farming work. Roy knew the provenance of the tractor and its importance to Ricky so put it back in his hands when he sold out.
Being a resourceful Bennett, Ricky found an out-of-service combine with the same engine. The story goes the farmer would not sell just the engine; the whole machine had to go. After more resourcefulness, wrenches, diesel fuel, and tire air, the combine breathed new life after all. The donor engine had potential after making the 10-mile trip along back roads to Inlet.
This story covers about 50 years, includes two farmers, the same farm and the same boy and tractor. Today the 4020 is back to work on the Bennett farm near Inlet. You can imagine that Ricky’s tractor will have to stay in the family now for the next generations to cut their teeth on like Ricky did back in the heyday of dairying, here in Culpeper County.
Carl C. Stafford is the
Virginia Cooperative Extension’s
senior agent in Culpeper County.
Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.
