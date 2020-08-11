STAFFORD: A story about a boy and his tractor

A boy and his first tractor are never separated for long. I remember an old 8-N Ford, not much of a tractor compared to the beloved John Deere 4020, but it could do some light plowing and was all we had at the time.

The 4020 was Ricky Bennett’s first tractor and he kept up with it long past its initial delivery. As a little boy of eleven, he was instructed to drive it off the truck when delivered brand new to its original owner, Zenn Menold. You see, the Bennetts are people who can do things, and at eleven Ricky was well on his way to be a trusted and capable operator, even at this tender young age.

The tractor stayed on the same Culpeper dairy farm on Auburn Road, even when the farm was sold to another dairy farmer—Roy Reiman. He came to the area after retiring from the Air Force, still plenty of time and personal vigor left to return to his passion of dairying. He never said much about his war role as a pilot, kind of like the Marine ace, Kaye Andrus, who never said much about his flying experience either—but they both loved dairy cows and you could make a good living with them.