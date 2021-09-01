STAFFORD: Advice for writers: Get right to the point

A farm magazine recently published the article by a University of Kentucky economist who proceeded to describe his subject in some detail over the following three pages, charts and pictures included. Nice work. I dug right in, figuring I’d gain useful knowledge from a fellow fan of forage for farm livestock.

You can imagine that the topic he addressed had something to do with winter grazing, one of my favorite subjects and an important area for small cattle producers trying to compete with the big producers who have all the other advantages. The author was taking some time getting to his main point. Reaching the bottom line is the reason to read further, and I did.

Realize that if I was confused, it is safe to assume other readers could be, too.

Realize that an economist must share all the factors going into a decision, kind of like an attorney. “Have you considered this?” they might ask. They raise confusing but needed discussion points to support a well-informed decision.

The point of bringing this up today is to share a few thoughts with other writers who are trying to address subjects that aren’t in the mainstream and who are tempted to discuss these at length.

You see, it’s taken three paragraphs for me to get to the main message. Sorry about that.

