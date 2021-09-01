STAFFORD: Advice for writers: Get right to the point

A farm magazine recently published the article by a University of Kentucky economist who proceeded to describe his subject in some detail over the following three pages, charts and pictures included. Nice work. I dug right in, figuring I’d gain useful knowledge from a fellow fan of forage for farm livestock.
You can imagine that the topic he addressed had something to do with winter grazing, one of my favorite subjects and an important area for small cattle producers trying to compete with the big producers who have all the other advantages. The author was taking some time getting to his main point. Reaching the bottom line is the reason to read further, and I did.
Realize that if I was confused, it is safe to assume other readers could be, too.
Realize that an economist must share all the factors going into a decision, kind of like an attorney. “Have you considered this?” they might ask. They raise confusing but needed discussion points to support a well-informed decision.
The point of bringing this up today is to share a few thoughts with other writers who are trying to address subjects that aren’t in the mainstream and who are tempted to discuss these at length.
You see, it’s taken three paragraphs for me to get to the main message. Sorry about that.
Thinking that everyone else is as interested in a subject as we are, we can offer entirely too much information, failing to reach the main point in time to keep the reader’s attention. This seems to be important today. People’s attention span lasts only so long.
This newspaper gives me room for about 500 words in each column, and I generally cut some to meet that space limit. Emily Jennings, the Star-Exponent’s supportive and considerate editor, would probably allow an excess, but I try to be economical so as not to “wear out my welcome.” Thank you, Emily, for printing my work—494 words today.
“Get to point” could be the title of this column, and it certainly is my main idea today.
Writers who are still reading this: Please do not overestimate how much time people want to spend reading your work. Try to bring them along with interesting facts, useful tips and connections to local events. Make it interesting, with not too much extra information. Choose your words wisely.
To give that Kentucky economist credit, he was probably reusing an article originally written for an agricultural journal of some kind. Readers of such pieces are looking for the extra detail, the sources used, the connections to other authors. But in the popular press of agriculture, summarizing a big topic could be more readable for more people and more useful in furnishing facts we can remember and connect with.
“Meeting people where they are at” is another way to look at it. Writing to your audience assumes that we know you.
I’m not sure I do exactly, but I appreciate hearing feedback from readers who enjoy the connections made with local topics of importance to agriculture.
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.