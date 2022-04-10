STAFFORD: Ag agency's field staffers show promise in local training

GOVERNMENT agriculture held a training for their new hires from across a wide geographic area of Virginia. They gathered on a local farm to learn firsthand how it goes in the real world of modern agriculture.

It was impressive to see the variety of backgrounds in these new field staffers’ education and experience, their youth, their intelligence and their curiosity. All positive traights for useful servants to our farmers. It struck me that this agency did a fine job recruiting and hiring the right kind of people who are interested in and informed about the natural world occupied by agriculture.

We need this, believe it or not, as our industry of food, fiber and ornamental production faces a world of increasing change. It will be difficult to anticipate what comes next. Having these new folks on hand to assist in adapting to and adopting changes in farming will be necessary to its continued success.

The leader of this training made sure to keep the discussion applied, offering practical examples and pointing out features that enhanced eveyrone’s understanding. He did not assume everyone was on the same level, and explained carefully for all to hear and understand the basic principles needed to gain perspective about and an understanding of the topic at hand.

You see, government agriculture loves acronyms and throws them about with abandon at times, forgetting that not everyone really understands their meaning. This good leader/trainer did not do this, but paused to spell out and relate meaning to these terms, to connect them to important operations and production needs.

Those of us who are employed by government agriculture at all levels, be it local, state or federal offer something unique to farmers, we do not sell anything. Our advice and research-based information is free and unbiased. In short, we do not have a “dog in the fight” and are very interested in the benefit of our work to our farmers and not necessarily to ourselves. Our bottom line does not depend on what the producer does with the information we share. We want them to succeed first of all and the private companies that understand this, know if they save customers money or make them more profitable, the customer will be there for the long run and will return to spend on some other input of service.

It is natural for service providers to have their own product or service bias, we in government are free of this influence and we work to maintain a detachment from them. An approach government agriculture often takes is to mention all the sources, the services and the suppliers allowing the producer to decide, and they are good at deciding as they have regular experience in the market place.

When you hear someone say they have nothing to sell, you are hearing it from government agriculture. Everyone else has an angle, and some are very good at it.

Farmers know from experience whom to trust as after one or two mistakes, they quickly move in another direction. An old adage is this: “The first loss is the best loss.” Our last dairyman explained his own failures with this statement, then acted to change direction.

Recognizing these mistakes, as the old adage goes, determines how soon you stop making them. If you hear someone tell you they are not selling anything, watch closely for their next move. Most of these, but not all, will be working for government agriculture.

Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu .