STAFFORD: An overlooked farmer attribute: community service

Today with less than 2% of the nation’s population farming and the average age climbing, the next generation is moving into position to make a difference of their own.

A fine local example would be the Houck Brothers, Craig and Mark. Both have recently stepped up to serve on significant local boards, Craig on the CFC Farm and Home (Culpeper Coop) Board and Mark on the Culpeper Farm Bureau Board.

They each have responsibilities during the day, Craig on his family dairy and the primary reason robotic milking machines were installed at Belair Dairy. Mark is operating his own trucking company and filling in when needed on the farm. They both are rearing children with their spouses on the family farm near Batna.

Community service is simply giving back. Children need help when growing up, but when grown, can give back. The Houck brothers are doing this now, stepping up to the next level, having served on various committees to date, but now are both on significant boards of directors. From this service they will grow their own skills and abilities and our community will be better due to their efforts.

Leadership, community service, giving back—these are farm traits too, we just overlooked them until now.

Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.