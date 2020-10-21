STAFFORD: An overlooked farmer attribute: community service

Farmers feed our community with the food they produce, be it corn, cattle, milk, wheat or vegetables. And they feed our community in another way, through their service on boards, committees, and as members of service organizations and churches.
Leadership is the one word which captures this behavior, and from current and past evidence, their giving back has been a long-term trend. A visit back in time and see how.
Farmers once represented a majority of our community and naturally show up on boards of supervisors, on coop boards, bank boards, as elders in their churches and leaders of little league teams and 4H clubs. These were the founders of our community, many of them dairy farmers.
A number of examples exist if you only know where to look, first by recognizing surnames and then by connecting these people to the places they lived and farming practices taking place there.
John Boldridge (deceased) is a good example of a farmer serving his community. Reared on the family farm, Homeland, near Rixeyville, he became a chemistry teacher out of Bridgewater College, continued farming and started raised a family with his wife in 1950.
His service on community boards began with the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors and the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District. He served many other ways, including at his church, with extension committees and in roles forgotten.
Today with less than 2% of the nation’s population farming and the average age climbing, the next generation is moving into position to make a difference of their own.
A fine local example would be the Houck Brothers, Craig and Mark. Both have recently stepped up to serve on significant local boards, Craig on the CFC Farm and Home (Culpeper Coop) Board and Mark on the Culpeper Farm Bureau Board.
They each have responsibilities during the day, Craig on his family dairy and the primary reason robotic milking machines were installed at Belair Dairy. Mark is operating his own trucking company and filling in when needed on the farm. They both are rearing children with their spouses on the family farm near Batna.
Community service is simply giving back. Children need help when growing up, but when grown, can give back. The Houck brothers are doing this now, stepping up to the next level, having served on various committees to date, but now are both on significant boards of directors. From this service they will grow their own skills and abilities and our community will be better due to their efforts.
Leadership, community service, giving back—these are farm traits too, we just overlooked them until now.
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.
