STAFFORD: Crop trials are a way to expand growing potential

Virginia is known for its wheat-growing culture, a long-standing tradition in many parts of the state, as it is a staple crop feeding our population since the beginning of agriculture and until today.
The Northern Piedmont has been heavily involved in wheat production since the early days on through to the advent of machinery during the Industrial Revolution. Today, modern combines deliver the harvest at record speed, sidelining other methods previously found dominant, such as the grain cradle or the reaper.
Today’s wheat industry is focused on the needs of manufacturers, requiring our local mill run by Ardent Milling, to be very particular about wheat they buy. Quality wheat is more valuable. We know this and struggle to meet the requirements, but it is possible.
Of the 12 varieties tested this year in the Culpeper wheat trial hosted by Ashland Farms, half of the entries had the quality Ardent likes. They look for protein, test weight and falling numbers, and these indicators give them confidence to buy when these results are consistently found. You can find the results of this Culpeper County on-farm trial by going here.
To find out more information about the statewide wheat trials available from Virginia Cooperative Extension and to learn which varieties you should plant, go here.
Wheat is traditionally planted early October through about Thanksgiving. Some plantings are prevented until later in the year and are not as successful in yield as the earlier stands. The early wheat crop has a chance to develop sufficient tillers to set the stage for many heads foot per of row and the potential for a good harvest when mother nature cooperates.
The 2020 spring surprised everyone with a late frost in May. It hit many reproducing plants hard at that time, including wheat that was heading and subject to cold damage, mostly in low lying areas. Frost pocket is a good descriptor for the places most likely to experience cold injury. But, even hill tops saw blooming crops fail, as was the case with local blueberries.
Once wheat tillers are set by early planting, weed control becomes important. We seek to control winter annual weeds in the fall or early winter, then turn our attention to supplemental nitrogen. Insect and disease control issues come late winter and early spring. Many trips across the field at the right time help deal with needs of milling quality wheat. This is expensive and requires good timing to succeed.
Our area is fortunate to be served by Ardent Milling, its location here gives local farmers an opportunity to access a wheat market at the lowest shipping cost by truck. Eastern Virginia wheat growers are aware of the Culpeper wheat market but realize a higher freight cost. A back haul is needed to solve the freight issue. What should these trucks take home?
Local crop trials give us feedback on what works here, not just in other parts of the state. When you find a variety that works in a number of places and fits your budget, it becomes a good choice.
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.
