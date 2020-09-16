STAFFORD: Crop trials are a way to expand growing potential

Wheat is traditionally planted early October through about Thanksgiving. Some plantings are prevented until later in the year and are not as successful in yield as the earlier stands. The early wheat crop has a chance to develop sufficient tillers to set the stage for many heads foot per of row and the potential for a good harvest when mother nature cooperates.

The 2020 spring surprised everyone with a late frost in May. It hit many reproducing plants hard at that time, including wheat that was heading and subject to cold damage, mostly in low lying areas. Frost pocket is a good descriptor for the places most likely to experience cold injury. But, even hill tops saw blooming crops fail, as was the case with local blueberries.

Once wheat tillers are set by early planting, weed control becomes important. We seek to control winter annual weeds in the fall or early winter, then turn our attention to supplemental nitrogen. Insect and disease control issues come late winter and early spring. Many trips across the field at the right time help deal with needs of milling quality wheat. This is expensive and requires good timing to succeed.