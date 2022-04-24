STAFFORD: Culpeper LEAD participants learn the business of agriculture

A recent tour organized by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce highlighted agriculture in our community. You see, the Chamber runs a development program enrolling young leaders from across the spectrum of their business and government membership. LEAD is their leadership program.

You may wonder why agriculture is included in LEAD Culpeper training. The short answer is because farming is business too. The long answer is, it’s tradition in our community for agricultural to be involved with the Chamber. Membership and leadership from these agricultural members are one of the building blocks the Chamber uses to secure their service to—and connection with—the community.

LEAD participants learn about a cross-section of the community, enhancing their understanding of its complex and interlinked organizations. It boils down to relationships overall, and agriculture has many of these in the community. We are a natural part of this web of connections and bring our business savvy to the table.

The agricultural tour the Chamber organized started with CFC Farm and Home Center, one of our top farm suppliers. Learning about their business as a buying cooperative organized almost 100 years ago, sets the stage for LEAD members to gather an improved understanding of the complex agricultural economy.

One of the changes we see there is the new leadership role by women on their board and on the farm.

A visit to what I will call “Big Ag” was made possible by the cooperation of Beauregard Farms. Their adoption and application of technology to mechanical systems needed to produce thousands of acres of grain crops was the main focus. Large efficient farms provide the tonnage of food consumers demand at a price they are willing to pay. They use almost all available technology to grain farmers.

Our lunch stop was at Old Trade Brewery, an agri-tourism venue. Here we saw not only their beverage production investments but new venue options coming online. Soon weddings will be offered, as an event barn is nearing completion. Farms like this draw people who seek to visit the country and to experience the outdoors, sample products, see the animals, enjoy the weather and smells of life we take for granted. Old Trade is one of a growing number of farm venues offering these tourism opportunities.

The last two stops were horticultural in nature but at vastly different scales. Culpeper is home to large-scale greenhouse production mostly growing ornamentals—but lately more food is being grown. Lettuce is found at Elkwood but by two different operations. Both are lighted around the clock, but one has chosen to go vertical instead of spreading out. Soli Organic uses tiers of lighted trays to grow lettuce and herbs. Their choice to grow vertical is driven by the small footprint of the space occupied. With their use of lighted layers, acreage increases, as does the production potential of the space.

Seek Lavender was our last stop. A small enterprise on the edge of town features the benefits and uses of the plant, lavender. Another agri-tourism site, they share their interest in and production of products made from lavender. People want to see and hear from the producer, and learn how products are made and the methods used by this small farm. They use only their own locally grown lavender.

Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu .