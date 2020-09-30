STAFFORD: During pandemic, interest grows in farms and gardening

And there is more good news on the horticulture industry.

A 2020 statewide horticulture industry survey conducted by Extension Agent, Horticulture, Tim Ohlwiler, found that the industry had a good year in 2020. Of the 240 respondents from across Virginia, most indicate their business grew this year, but 72 percent said they were short on workers and one third of them netted $1 million or more in revenue.

Besides the suggested increased interest in growing food described above, there is an increased interest in local meat among citizens who want to know their farmer and their farmer’s methods. The local processors (think slaughter houses) have had a backlog of requests for processing beef, sheep, goats and swine.

In short, this is a good time to be selling retail meat and a good time to be offering meat processing services. Processors have all they can do, freezers on farms are empty and demand continues.

Our health is certainly tied to the food we eat, our genetics and our environment both playing pivotal roles in human health. Home-grown food or locally sourced food are small efforts feeding us compared to the national food corporations.

Local competitive advantage would not be found in price—but in service, in freshness, in relationships developed, in production methods used, in convenience and in specialty products offered or made at home. We have our own motivations and we vote with our dollar.

Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.