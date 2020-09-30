STAFFORD: During pandemic, interest grows in farms and gardening

Interest in food production and food sourcing is on the increase across the 2020 growing season, and there are some good reasons why this is true.
With the Virginia Cooperative Extension program delivery method shifting from in-person to “virtual” (think online), participation in online Horticulture classes has been impressive to say the least. Let’s learn more how impressive.
A virtual class offered this past spring by Extension Agent, Horticulture, Ashley Appling, focused on edible landscaping—a common practice in Europe, less so in the U.S., until now.
The social media posting used to advertise the program was seen by 138,000 people, mostly women ages 45 to 54. Of these thousands who saw the post, 997 actually logged in to participate. This is a big number. Previous in-person programs were highly successful if 100 people attended.
Additional online gardening offerings by Ashley saw participation as follows: in April, 266; in June, 672; and in July 261 people logged on to these classes.
Good numbers all around and evidence of high interest in training to guide the aspiring gardener. Additional evidence of increasing interest in horticulture and food production follows.
A young man runs his own horticulture business, growing and selling bedding plants (tomatoes, peppers, flowers) and hanging baskets. He had such a good year that he turned down the opportunity to participate in the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (Sept. 23 Star-Exponent, ”Second round of USDA coronavirus food aid can help Culpeper-area farmers”). Great news and a good year for the self-employed horticulturalist!
And there is more good news on the horticulture industry.
A 2020 statewide horticulture industry survey conducted by Extension Agent, Horticulture, Tim Ohlwiler, found that the industry had a good year in 2020. Of the 240 respondents from across Virginia, most indicate their business grew this year, but 72 percent said they were short on workers and one third of them netted $1 million or more in revenue.
Besides the suggested increased interest in growing food described above, there is an increased interest in local meat among citizens who want to know their farmer and their farmer’s methods. The local processors (think slaughter houses) have had a backlog of requests for processing beef, sheep, goats and swine.
In short, this is a good time to be selling retail meat and a good time to be offering meat processing services. Processors have all they can do, freezers on farms are empty and demand continues.
Our health is certainly tied to the food we eat, our genetics and our environment both playing pivotal roles in human health. Home-grown food or locally sourced food are small efforts feeding us compared to the national food corporations.
Local competitive advantage would not be found in price—but in service, in freshness, in relationships developed, in production methods used, in convenience and in specialty products offered or made at home. We have our own motivations and we vote with our dollar.
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!