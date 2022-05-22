STAFFORD: Farmers love what they do

A farmer’s wife told me her husband came in the house at the end of the day just recently. And he was grinning, telling her he had just that day started cutting hay.

You see, these men and women farmers enjoy their outdoor occupation, their custody and care of animals, the rhythm of harvest and planting seasons anticipated for months.

For some, making hay is seen as cheaper than seeing a therapist, and the results are better, they say. “Tractor time”—some call it, away from everything, repetitive, easy on the mind, visually accomplishing a lot—satisfying for sure, when looking back.

With our larger equipment in use on farms today, the planting season is completed in a matter of weeks now as compared to months in the past. A young man feeling the pressure to finish observed that the planting window was smaller and shrinking even though he was now pulling a planter double the size of last years unit.

An attorney once said that the advent of the fax machine only increased expectations of his clients. The bigger planter could have the same effect on a dad who is probably saying “hurry up boy” as he urges his son to finish sooner.

The advantage of finishing early offers many benefits to planting and harvesting operations. Early-cut hay gives more days for regrowth before the hottest days of summer come along, with the potential to experience one more cutting if it rains. And early planted crops mature earlier in the fall, allowing other field work to commence sooner. Interconnected, one dependent on another.

For those in the market to buy hay, expect supplies to be smaller and the cost higher. Why is this? Less fertilizer is being used to grow hay as its cost has increased dramatically and availability is in question. The natural reaction to higher fertilizer cost is to use less and many are doing this in hopes of riding it out to lower prices in the future. We will see. And for those interested in managed grazing, pasture offers some relief from these high prices as well, if less hay can be fed.

The Virginia Forage and Grassland Council just finished a grazing school held across two days on a farm in Orange County. Limited to 25 participants, it filled up fast and offered many hands-on, in-the-field experiences and exercises along with classroom instruction.

At the end, there were one-on-one consulting sessions with experienced people coaching class participants on their farm layout, covering fencing, plant species, soil fertility, water access and stocking rates—all the considerations needed to manage livestock in a dynamic, natural system. The room (a bank-barn loft) was abuzz during these consulting sessions and likely one of the most beneficial experiences offered by the school.

In short, VFGC and its leaders have successfully ushered in a grazing culture in Virginia. Their efforts through educational programs treat grazing management as a route to livestock profitability.

Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu .