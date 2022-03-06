STAFFORD: Farmers re-think fertilizer strategy after costs go up

Today some seat time was spent with a lime truck driver, not as his gate man but alongside him on wooden benches at the cattle auction barn.

This starting point opens up two paths of discussion for readers curious enough to follow along. Lime would be the lead topic, and we can end with cattle hauling.

If you are at all associated with agriculture or are shopping the aisles of local supply stores for fertilizer, you have discovered that it is about double last year’s price. A natural reaction to this kind of price change has farmers and possibly the average consumer rethinking their fertilizer plan. This means some will cut back simply because they never paid this much before.

If this reaction is true, lime can prove to be helpful in the coming months. We know it takes time for lime—so plan ahead.

Since lime is pulverized hi-calcium rock (limestone), it requires time to break down and become part of the soil, and to slowly increase ph to a desirable level for most plant growth. When ph increases in the soil, existing nutrients present become more available, in most cases. In particular the nutrients we are most interested in like Nitrogen, Phosphorous and Potassium.

A classic chart shows nutrient availability across a range of soil ph-levels with an ideal range being between 6.0 and 7.0. To determine lime requirement a soil test is needed. See your local Extension office for supplies.

If fertilizer price shock has you back pedaling, at least consider applying lime to improve your access to existing soil nutrients. Lime is not a miracle product, nor is it a substitute for fertilizer. Both are needed and are part of soil maintenance and accepted agronomic practice. Use Dolomitic lime, if available, as it not only reduces soil acidity, but supplies much needed calcium and magnesium to the soil.

Another reaction to higher fertilizer prices—coupled with higher crop prices in 2022—is to use as much or more fertilizer as last year when it was even cheaper. How could this be true? Pencil it out, say economists.

Higher crop revenue potential from higher corn, soybean and wheat prices have aggressive managers planning on normal or higher fertilizer rates. This, because the math shows potential to increase revenue if an average crop is made, even with higher fertilizer.

As for livestock hauling, most cattle come to town aboard a gooseneck trailer. It is hitched over the truck axle as an ideal place for the heavy load to be distributed across the combination truck and trailer.

Many types of flooring exist in these trailers—some are wooden, some have rubber mats, some are slatted and some have stamped, non-slip patterns. It depends on the manufacturer and the creativity of the farmer and their attention to animal welfare and safety as to how effective these are.

Farmers know trailer floors can be slippery, and take steps to minimize the impact on their live cargo. Bedding is used, be it straw, hay, wood shavings or sand. This helps keep critters upright and in control of traction during loading, transit and unloading. Manure and urine deposits cause slippery floors and some type of bedding fixes most of these.

Animal slips result in bruised knees, injured feet and possibly lame animals on arrival at the buyers receiving yard. Buyers are good at finding out whose cattle work best, have the fewest problems and come back looking for them with checkbook in hand.

Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu .