STAFFORD: Farmers weigh actions based on many measurements

Farmers take measurements in many parts of their environment. Lately, their rain gauges have given direct feedback on how much moisture has fallen in August.
Thankfully, this bountiful supply starts us on the right path to produce a fall stockpile of consequence needed to extend the grazing season past the end of the growing season—maybe for 300 days, the economic sweet spot.
After all, rain is the first and most important nutrient needed to make grass grow, followed by time. Rainfall in October is not as good as rainfall now, but even late rain can provide a boost of compensatory growth in pastures held back by drought. Cattle, if held back by inadequate diet, experience compensatory gain when diet improves; grass, too, can make a jump in growth when rain comes following a dry period—like now.
Dr. Ed Rayburn, a forage agronomist at West Virginia University, writes in the June issue of Progressive Forage about how to measure stockpiled pasture to facilitate pasture budgeting. In essence, how full is the barn? Easy to count the bales, but not so easy to count the “bales” of pasture. Rayburn offers several methods, yet leaves out one indirect approach we will discuss at the end.
A pasture stick, forage stick, or ruler are depth gauges, providing readings found across many spots in a pasture. Some labor is needed to take the readings, keep records and apply the needed math that will help reach a decision on average tonnage per acre once depth and square footage are correlated with weight. Another tool is even easier to use and probably more accurate.
The plate meter, or “grass plate” as described by one of its practitioners at Woodville, provides data to use in making calculations, with charts to calibrate for stand density and expected utilization percentage. This tool allows for an easy estimate of tonnage found on a given pasture. As a budget calculator, it helps the manager prepare for winter just like when hay bales are counted.
Nice to know when there is enough pasture to graze for the planned days of winter grazing ahead. If you are short and cannot buy supplemental hay, then there will be cattle you can move to market to balance forage supply with livestock demand. These could be cull cows you plan to winter until Memorial Day or calves you intended to background to higher weights. Both these classes of cattle can provide a relief valve when forage is short—hopefully not now.
And at last, another way to measure pasture inventory, albeit indirectly, is through grazing livestock. Feedlot operators calculate rations for a group of cattle, but still “call the bunks.” Looking at how clean the bunks are gives the nutritionist feedback on accuracy.
While waiting for cattle to start grazing to reach an inventory estimate is the last minute, it can work. Give them a strip of grass and watch its rate of disappearance. Read the residue the next day, then adjust for sufficient daily or weekly moves. This biological measurement accounts for the variability in the natural system.
In many cases, each acre of pasture is different, not unlike the soil variability found in crop field grids. Watch the rate of disappearance to gauge inventory, kind of like a gas gauge in your car. Press on the accelerator when you see the finish line ahead.
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County.
Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.
