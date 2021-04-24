STAFFORD: Farming magazine interviews Culpeper cattleman

With round balers, the primary means of making hay in our area today, there is plenty of it and it is easy to make, easy to store and affordable.

A full barn is comforting when the snow falls. But still, pasture is cheaper, at about half the cost, compared to feeding hay. When comparing nutritional value to livestock, pasture is equal to or better than most cow hay made, and Roy knows this. He sells his best hay to horse owners and feeds the lower-quality product to the cattle.

Stockpiled fescue is the cornerstone of a good feed supply for grazing livestock past Thanksgiving. Allowing fescue to accumulate for later use is stockpiling. You simply stop grazing part of the farm, about 30% or so and then use it later as the other fields run out.

Using an electric poly-wire to ration out strips of stockpile increases utilization by about 40%; Roy knows this. He makes precise “breaks” each day or several times a week to allocate a ration of grass for the number of day(s) his cattle will need to eat. There is an art and a science to stockpile feeding.

The power of observation is a farmer’s friend. Roy trusts his eyes to measure the stockpiled grass, but in Extension, we suggest beginners take direct measurements and learn later to measure with the eye.