STAFFORD: Farming magazine interviews Culpeper cattleman

Local farmer Roy Boldridge hosted a visit with Progressive Farmer magazine last week as it sought to learn about his beef cattle grazing management. Roy is a one-man show, making all of his living from beef-cattle sales and from selling horse hay. He operates his family farm near Rixeyville; it is known as Homeland.
Progressive Farmer was seeking “new knowledge” from the Virginia Cooperative Extension Graze 300 program. Reporter Becky Mills, a farmer herself from western Georgia, interviewed Roy at Homeland, to learn and write about how he manages to graze cattle most of the year, about 300 days.
Stocking rate is one driver, rainfall another. Management and a keen eye are also important as is the bottom line, a motivator for Roy in making a living. Net returns are higher when livestock graze more days, to a point.
Traditionally, livestock and cattle producers in particular have fed hay from about Thanksgiving until Easter on average here in Virginia and across most of the temperate states. These efforts are supported by modern equipment securing supplies of hay, harvested and stored for future use.
The advent of the large round baler two generations ago determined an ongoing reliance on hay. Round balers are very important to making more hay quickly and cheaply compared to the small square baler. And round bales have a shelf life to a point, when stored outside.
With round balers, the primary means of making hay in our area today, there is plenty of it and it is easy to make, easy to store and affordable.
A full barn is comforting when the snow falls. But still, pasture is cheaper, at about half the cost, compared to feeding hay. When comparing nutritional value to livestock, pasture is equal to or better than most cow hay made, and Roy knows this. He sells his best hay to horse owners and feeds the lower-quality product to the cattle.
Stockpiled fescue is the cornerstone of a good feed supply for grazing livestock past Thanksgiving. Allowing fescue to accumulate for later use is stockpiling. You simply stop grazing part of the farm, about 30% or so and then use it later as the other fields run out.
Using an electric poly-wire to ration out strips of stockpile increases utilization by about 40%; Roy knows this. He makes precise “breaks” each day or several times a week to allocate a ration of grass for the number of day(s) his cattle will need to eat. There is an art and a science to stockpile feeding.
The power of observation is a farmer’s friend. Roy trusts his eyes to measure the stockpiled grass, but in Extension, we suggest beginners take direct measurements and learn later to measure with the eye.
A falling plate meter can measure inventory. Inches of grass and expected utilization rate can help calculate pounds of feed. With this knowledge, the manager can make a winter-feeding plan for the stock.
In a natural system, there are variables and many of these are linked to the weather. Rainfall in the late summer and early fall will set the stage for good stockpiling conditions.
Roy is flexible when these variables come up. He has a backup plan, an alternative, a place to go for a different solution to the uncontrollable. Flexibility is also his friend, as it offers a solution where none was seen at first.
Carl C. Stafford is Virginia Cooperative Extension‘s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.