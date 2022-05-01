STAFFORD: Free, at Virginia Tech, learn the principles of cattle handling

LIVESTOCK handling, a topic of several previous columns, arises again because of a big program coming May 20-21 on the Virginia Tech campus, on “Stockmanship Stewardship.”

Cattle-industry leaders, including Cooperative Extension educators of all kinds, have learned that consumers are very interested in how their food is produced. Most readers are aware of a number of label claims on products found on our grocery-store shelves and in the coolers we visit for food purchases. You may recognize Organic, Grass fed, Natural, Non-GMO, Gluten free, Local and others, to name some.

In the food-animal business, there is growing interest in animal handling and the quality of life experienced by animals. We know they, too, feel stress, fear, pain and the loss of herd mates and family, believe it or not. Bottom line: The better our animals live, the better they produce.

We know this and work to offer the best performance experience possible. Standards have been developed for trucking conditions, low-stress handling in processing pens and in the field. Our animals, after all, are prey animals by origin and have developed natural behaviors to preserve life when faced with challenges.

For some animals, the presence of humans can be exciting. Yesterday, while on a farm collecting samples to determine soil carbon content, a subject we can discuss later, I saw a group of beef heifers across the highway and near their perimeter fence. Being curious to evaluate this farmer’s choice for future cows, I walked toward the perimeter fence of my field and toward the road separating me from the heifers, hoping to take a look.

I never had a chance to get close enough. These girls saw a stranger coming and decided not to submit to my presence; they proceeded to retreat at speed back towards the pasture interior.

From this, we learn that cattle have varied tolerance to pressure. These heifers had a big flight zone—the space around them they consider their own. When “invaded,” they will go in the opposite direction, like these heifers did. Their flight zone was huge, showing they not only would not tolerate a stranger, which is expected, but would not tolerate a stranger within 100 feet of them. Their owner probably would receive a different reception than I did.

On the Virginia Tech campus on Friday, May 20, beginning at 11:30 a.m., there will be an organized cattle handling and stockmanship program. Pre-registration required for this joint effort by Virginia Cooperative Extension, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Virginia Cattlemen’s Association and Merck Animal Health.

Now we come to the main point, which is: Merck is offering free entrance to a limited number of first-come, first-serve people. To register online, search for the program title, Stockmanship Stewardship May 20, (there is another program in another state) and you will come to the registration page. Use the code “Merck VIP” to access free registration, first come first served.

Take your children and or your employees, and come back prepared to practice and address the principles of cattle handling that are of growing interest by consumers.

Learn to discuss these practices with consumers who are interested in and show a preference for, how their food is raised. This dialogue is important to developing a relationship and the trust needed in today’s label-driven markets.

Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu .