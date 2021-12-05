STAFFORD: Handling cattle safely is an art

A local farmer recently suffered severe injuries inflicted by cattle he was trying to load. These were his own animals raised from birth and slated for transport to their new owner.

We begin with this attention-getter to lead readers through what built up to this event and to discuss alternatives that may prevent such injury to others.

First, most mistakes cattle make are the handler’s fault. We put them in positions resulting in bad behavior and then blame them for being “high headed,” a term used to describe cattle as having bad temperament. The truth is, they can all be high-headed if pressured hard enough.

Knowing when to stop pressure is an art, but you must pay attention; most are not. To pressure is to get close, to make sound or movement asking cattle to go in a desired direction. It can take place out on pasture or in confined spaces of a pen.

“Flight zone” is a term used to describe how close you can get before the animals start moving away from you or turn around to face you, an act of defense by prey animals if you are inside this zone.