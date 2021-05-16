STAFFORD: High crop prices prompt farmers to convert grassland

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cost of reseeding a field of grass is not just in the seed, about $100 per acre if using Orchard grass and or Novel Endophyte fescues (there are several types). We recommend using one of these grasses for best livestock performance when compared to the toxic endophyte KY 31 fescue most commonly found in our grasslands. And by the way, it is the cheapest grass seed available. So, if grass seed is about $100 per acre, we can quickly find additional costs that push replanting to over $200 per acre. This is significant.

The benefit to renting out grassland for cropping would be the opportunity to reseed later with a better type of grass, having killed off the old stand we presume is toxic fescue. The two grass types mentioned above would be good candidates when you decide to go back to grass, which is most likely when crop prices go back down.

Killing an existing sod is only the first step toward putting land back into better grass, the goal being to realize higher livestock performance—be it from grazing or eating hay from this better stand of grass. The grassland owner can realize this as one of the benefits of growing a crop, besides rental income. If rent is $50 per acre for cropland, then it would take about two years' rent to pay for the grass seed needed to replant the land when cropping is no longer feasible.