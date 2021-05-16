STAFFORD: High crop prices prompt farmers to convert grassland

Record crop prices drive grasslands into crop production here and in other parts of Virginia. We often we see this occur when crop prices make it feasible to grow grains on marginal land.
Usually, the best cropland is already growing crops. This conversion of grassland to cropland happens when high grain prices tempt crop farmers to grow more acres. As I write this on Friday, corn is $7.55 and wheat is $7.03 per bushel in Harrisonburg. Both grains are used in poultry-feed diets. The Shenandoah Valley's grain market sets the price for corn and feed wheat in Virginia, and sometimes in the whole United States.
Soybeans are another grain that has jumped in value recently. Last week, it was at or above $16.00 per bushel in the Valley and in Eastern Virginia. The Ardent mill here in Culpeper plays an important role in setting milling wheat values in Virginia, usually higher than feed wheat but not always during high-price years.
That's a longwinded start to the main purpose of this column, which is to discuss the conversion of grassland to cropland. My question to grassland owners, farmers who may be considering growing crops or renting this land to crop farmers, is this: Who will replant the grass when crop prices go back down? And how much will it cost? Important questions worth considering as I see grasslands being killed in preparation for planting crops this growing season.
The cost of reseeding a field of grass is not just in the seed, about $100 per acre if using Orchard grass and or Novel Endophyte fescues (there are several types). We recommend using one of these grasses for best livestock performance when compared to the toxic endophyte KY 31 fescue most commonly found in our grasslands. And by the way, it is the cheapest grass seed available. So, if grass seed is about $100 per acre, we can quickly find additional costs that push replanting to over $200 per acre. This is significant.
The benefit to renting out grassland for cropping would be the opportunity to reseed later with a better type of grass, having killed off the old stand we presume is toxic fescue. The two grass types mentioned above would be good candidates when you decide to go back to grass, which is most likely when crop prices go back down.
Killing an existing sod is only the first step toward putting land back into better grass, the goal being to realize higher livestock performance—be it from grazing or eating hay from this better stand of grass. The grassland owner can realize this as one of the benefits of growing a crop, besides rental income. If rent is $50 per acre for cropland, then it would take about two years' rent to pay for the grass seed needed to replant the land when cropping is no longer feasible.
You could negotiate replanting with your crop-farming neighbor or, if cropping it yourself, budget in the cost of seed as an expense that your grain crop will need to provide for in the end when grass is replanted.
Farmers are constantly challenged to adapt. And in a year of high crop prices, one adaptation is to plant more acres to realize the benefits of high prices. Converting grassland to crops is one way to increase these crop acres. We will see if these lands are planted back to grass in the end.
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.