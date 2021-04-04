STAFFORD: Home-grown food helps local economy; national chains have benefits too

This week I visited with a local business that sells home-grown food, and food made from ingredients manufactured (processed and cooked) locally. Maybe this is unique compared to other sources of food offered by other local establishments—you be the judge.
What I learned was informative about customer spending habits experienced at this business over the last year.
They said fewer customers are coming in, but are spending more money during each visit. I realize that the number of customers matter but, in the end, the gross spending is what pays the bills, right?
Is this a change in where consumers’ food dollars are being spent, not as much at restaurants and more on food prepared in the home?
Economists will say there is an inelastic demand for food. This means we can only eat so much, no matter what the price, quality, source or kind. When our bellies are full and given the chance to eat more, we do not; but could cache it for future use.
I am sorry to see the impact on restaurants, I know they are hurting for business. Maybe this is gradually changing.
A nationwide survey by the National Restaurant Association found that more than 50% of their member respondents said they cut staffing by 20%, an indicator of their reduced business. And these establishments are big employers nationwide, with some 10% of total employment, so their workers are hard hit too. With spring here and human health and finances improving, surely there will be more “eating out.”
Another point for today’s article is to discuss not only consumer food spending habits seen and experienced, but more importantly, how this money acts once it goes through the cash register.
We know that locally owned and operated food establishments have a different financial footprint than, for example, a corporate business. We appreciate the national companies who choose to make their presence here and many of us would be lost without them. This means we like the experience of food being predictable in each town visited.
While all of these food establishments employ people, the local owner-operators keep more of their revenue in our community, and they probably employ more family members helping keep more of the money in the family, so to speak.
These local food suppliers influence our economy and their revenue circulates here. This creates additional business here and our community benefits from its circulation—possibly turning over more than once.
To be clear, we are not fully fed by local production or local food establishments, we are fed by a national system of efficient producers not only at the farm level but at the food delivery level.
The national chain restaurant, the national chain grocer delivers the calories we need at a price we are willing to pay. This is the truth.
We know the local food establishments create an economy for themselves, their family and our community and this is important. Their presence is part of the convenience, the atmosphere, the character and the economic health of our community.
