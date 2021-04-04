STAFFORD: Home-grown food helps local economy; national chains have benefits too

This week I visited with a local business that sells home-grown food, and food made from ingredients manufactured (processed and cooked) locally. Maybe this is unique compared to other sources of food offered by other local establishments—you be the judge.

What I learned was informative about customer spending habits experienced at this business over the last year.

They said fewer customers are coming in, but are spending more money during each visit. I realize that the number of customers matter but, in the end, the gross spending is what pays the bills, right?

Is this a change in where consumers’ food dollars are being spent, not as much at restaurants and more on food prepared in the home?

Economists will say there is an inelastic demand for food. This means we can only eat so much, no matter what the price, quality, source or kind. When our bellies are full and given the chance to eat more, we do not; but could cache it for future use.

I am sorry to see the impact on restaurants, I know they are hurting for business. Maybe this is gradually changing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}