STAFFORD: How do cattle really impact the environment?

Cattle release methane as a byproduct of digestion, they belch a lot to release this gas. It breaks down into carbon dioxide in the environment. According to the EPA, only about 2% of GHG emissions come from cattle, while transportation and electricity combined produce more than 55%. These numbers can change with improvements in efficiency.

American agriculture is constantly improving. Finished cattle today produce 50% more beef than in 1950 so it takes fewer of them if demand is the same. By weight beef cattle are more efficient. A fair comparison of GHG emissions to our food sectors would be in calories. Pounds of food, on the other hand, are not equal. A pound of lettuce and pound of beef have big differences in calorie content.

As for storing carbon, our grazing land is key. Long-term pastures build organic matter—high carbon component of soil and an important source of Nitrogen through decay. Beef cattle are reared on grass pastures. Cow herds and their calves and many yearlings graze for a living and eat hay when pasture runs out. Grazing more days is generally more profitable. Most grain used is saved for finishing to shorten this phase. Some cattle are finished on grass, but it takes longer—and time is a cost too.