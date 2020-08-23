STAFFORD: Humans have a lot to learn from animals

I know that cattle are smart from watching their behavior.
One measure of intelligence in creatures is an expression that they recognize another individual. Maybe they travel together, maybe they vocalize when they’re introduced, maybe they just stand side by side enjoying a shared bond.
You might say OK, so what? Clearly, they recognize each other from living together every day in a herd. Cow-and-calf pairing is easily visible from most country roads in our community and is taken for granted. I get that.
But the recognition that suggests intelligence to me is when daughters are weaned away from their mothers for some period of time, usually more than a month, yet when they’re put back together in the herd, they clearly know each other.
Evidence of this is when they start hanging out together again, they travel together. The mom grooms her big baby, a yearling about to enter the cow herd as a replacement.
I have pictures of three generations standing together. This is not a coincidence. It happens often when daughters are kept from our best cows. The “old” daughters have a chance to still spend time with their mother while she is rearing the next generation, if you run only one group of cattle.
Seems the daughters can also learn by example from watching their mother do the important work of being a brood cow.
So recognition is an indicator of intelligence, we can agree on that.
Elephant studies say the same thing, and elephants have a well-recognized matrilineal society – the females run things. Cattle seem to have these traits, too.
At this time of year, the fall 2019 calf crop is coming to market while the next crop is being born. Pregnancy ends in parturition, and then maternal action takes over in cattle herds. This behavior offers more evidence of intelligence.
Expression of maternal instinct is a beautiful sight and a valuable trait for cattle producers. Cows must care for their calf to ensure a successful start in life. The good ones will protect and nurture their babies relentlessly. After all, this is their job.
And the cows with new calves know they can work together. They hang out together. Often, one will babysit the calves while the rest go for a drink. Seems some type of communication is going on here, don’t you think?
The best cattle producers can tell you even more about the evidence they’ve seen during their experiences.
Dairy farmers who raise Jersey cattle remark on their ability to escape. Fence latches must be cattle-proof or these girls will find a way out of the pasture, barn or milking parlor.
Curiosity is another indicator of intelligence, and these cattle are curious. They recognize strangers, as do most animals and all cattle, in my view.
We humans have a lot to learn from animals, if we listen. The trick, it seems, is to know when we are being taught. It’s not so simple as in school when the teacher speaks.
Our powers of observation help us learn from animals. If we move fast, we startle them, so move slow. If we move into their environment and stand still, they will come to us, curious about what is next.
When moving cattle, we have to give them time to decide they are going in the right direction. Moving slow often ends up being the fastest war, but the speed of commerce has us pushing for more speed, and this can be confusing to cattle. Confusion can be an indicator of intelligence, too.
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.