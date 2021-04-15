STAFFORD: Local farmers are meeting new demand for meat

Nonetheless, supply is steadily made ready. The system is working with some unexpected changes, like when plant workers are in short supply, backing up the process to the farmer level—but that has sorted out.

Market-ready animals are being processed at the speed of commerce, the rate of demand with planned seasonal changes. This means when they are finished, they are processed and eaten, each pound consumed soon after it is ready.

When hogs are finished they weigh live about 250 to 300 pounds, cattle 1200 to 1600 pounds, broiler chickens 4 to 6 pounds and turkeys 15 to 25 pounds. As the old saying goes, “everything but the squeal” is used.

Meat does not have an infinite shelf life. Much of it sold fresh, some through added-value products, some into cold storage and there are big export markets. But there is a limit to shelf life, it must be consumed soon. It reaches outlets at a predictable rate, flowing steadily, with some exceptions.

At the local level, several studies found no additional capacity was needed, it was not feasible. In the end, the existing plants have ramped up when demand increased.

Flexibility could be the path to longevity. Farmers are like this, changing with circumstances.