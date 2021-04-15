STAFFORD: Local farmers are meeting new demand for meat

The processing of live animals into human food is a significant part of agriculture and is regulated to protect consumers, an important government role.
We take this oversight for granted as most of us never give it a second thought, but it was needed in the early days. Over the last 18 months the demand for local meat skyrocketed as our small processors and their customers learned. Wait lists are months out, some even going into the next year. Why is this happening?
Readers know the word local is heavily used. It describes an intersection between consumer demand and producer response—but sometimes the egg does come first.
Local meat realized a boom in demand in 2020 and that demand is still with us. Many consumers find local food is what they want and are willing to pay for. Producers geared up, and the small meat processors have waiting lists—but there is more.
With waiting lists, producers perceive a need for more processing capacity. When in fact, in the US we have enough. You may ask, how can this be true?
We know this from watching the rate of disappearance—any backlog soon goes away. It flows into and out of the system at a steady pace with planned seasonal demands like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and Memorial Day. And there are many ethnic holidays when certain products are needed. Producers are ready for these surges.
Nonetheless, supply is steadily made ready. The system is working with some unexpected changes, like when plant workers are in short supply, backing up the process to the farmer level—but that has sorted out.
Market-ready animals are being processed at the speed of commerce, the rate of demand with planned seasonal changes. This means when they are finished, they are processed and eaten, each pound consumed soon after it is ready.
When hogs are finished they weigh live about 250 to 300 pounds, cattle 1200 to 1600 pounds, broiler chickens 4 to 6 pounds and turkeys 15 to 25 pounds. As the old saying goes, “everything but the squeal” is used.
Meat does not have an infinite shelf life. Much of it sold fresh, some through added-value products, some into cold storage and there are big export markets. But there is a limit to shelf life, it must be consumed soon. It reaches outlets at a predictable rate, flowing steadily, with some exceptions.
At the local level, several studies found no additional capacity was needed, it was not feasible. In the end, the existing plants have ramped up when demand increased.
Flexibility could be the path to longevity. Farmers are like this, changing with circumstances.
The bottleneck at processing plants is the cooler. This space is limiting the number of carcasses. You could argue that additional cooler space is the answer. More cooler space allows small plants to run more hours, maybe a second shift if skilled workers are found. Instead of building a new meat-processing plant, just add cooler space and a second shift to existing plants?
Imagine the permits required for a new meat processing plant. Municipal water and sewer would be a plus and the facility built to larger scale would help.
An old plant at Lynchburg is realizing a rebirth but no new plant was built. Why not?
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper.
Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.