STAFFORD: Musings on Culpeper dairy cows, corn and carbon

It looks like our corn crop is off to a good start with all of the Culpeper acres emerged and growing now as most was planted by the end of May.

Some of these acres are knee-high today, the time when side-dress Nitrogen is applied. Let’s come back to this main point; but first, some history and perspective on where we stand today in terms of the corn crop.

According to the National Agriculture Statistics Service (NASS), in 2021 Culpeper farmers planted almost 10,000 acres, most for grain.

Roy Heltzel, Culpeper County Agent, retired in 1985, writes of corn in his April 17, 1972 Culpeper Star-Exponent April article. He observed that 17,000 acres of corn were grown that year and 10,000 of those acres were chopped for silage. Dairy cows needed this feedstuff to support milk production.

Our county goes down in history as one of Virginia’s top dairy counties and was even the destination for dairy farmers coming from other states. They moved here from Connecticut, New York, Vermont and New Jersey to name some.

Dairy cows, their production managed by dairy farmers, built our community and founded our businesses: our banks, our co-ops, they served in all community organizations, the churches, little league and local government. Extension is a beneficiary of this leadership and forward-thinking.

Young men and women working in and around our community today have a connection back to dairying. They grew up learning how to “do stuff.” They fix equipment, make decisions, help animals thrive, keep babies alive, plant corn on time and make a living for families. Agriculture is one of the training grounds that produces citizens.

Back to the corn crop. In 1972 the average corn yield was 72 bushels/acre; today it’s double that. Many farms have average yields across all acres of 180 bushels per acre. We do hear of high yields, the contest-winning yields, too, that exceed 200 bushels—but few average this. While our acres have come down, overall grain production is steady to increasing here and nationwide. Production improvement has more than made up for acres lost. Farm acres decrease every year, giving over to other land uses.

We know of preservation zones in Virginia, and Virginia Beach is one of those places.

The side-dress topic is the timely message if you are still with me and a corn grower. Some choose to wait until now to apply the rest of their nitrogen, just when it’s needed most. This allows for testing to determine if there is enough Nitrogen in the soil. The soil nitrate test is one of these; the carbon respiration test is another. I just ran nitrate tests on two corn fields and the results were remarkably different. One field showed 19 parts per million (ppm) nitrate, the other, 64 ppm on the same farm.

Virginia Tech says that 25ppm will finish out the crop and no additional Nitrogen is needed. I did not run the carbon respiration test. But, we will hear from Dr. Alan Franzluebbers on this topic, Wednesday June 22, 6:30 p.m. at Grassdale near Remington. Call me (540-359-5532) to register.

Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu .