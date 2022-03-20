STAFFORD: Nitrogen use by farmers has changed over time

Nitrogen use in corn has accompanied good corn yields over the U.S. production history, from the sod-busting days on the prairie to today’s surge in technology adoption on the farm.

Even in the beginning of row crop history, technology played a role with the invention of the plow, the reaper, and the internal combustion engine. Today our technology controls the internal combustion engine; it fits in the palm of your hand or is invisible to the eye and wireless.

Corn is a heavy user of nitrogen and we historically have manufactured about 90% of our domestic needs using natural gas. Since petroleum markets have surged during market upheaval, the cost of nitrogen has climbed, and many find ways to economize. During the gas crisis in the 1970s we shifted towards fuel efficiency in cars. Back then a newly introduced Honda car would do 50mpg. The economic impact during the gas crisis has now returned in 2022 to change all budgets. In the ‘70s the President lowered the speed limit on federal highways and we saved gas; but today with 80 mph interstate speeds seen we are not likely to drop back to a slower pace.

Over history and since my career started in 1985, corn growers knew of the relationship between a bushel of corn and a given amount of nitrogen. Not sure what level was used first but there was not much available then except for animal manures or from soil—organic matter decaying when new ground was plowed. In the 1980s it was at least 1.5 pounds of applied nitrogen per bushel of expected corn production, some used 2.0 pounds just to make sure. Nitrogen was cheap then at less than .30 cents per pound.

The change in nitrogen use in corn trends down over time as we have become more efficient and knowledgeable of the sources we can rely upon to support yields. It can come from organic matter in the ground, from manure applied to the land, from legumes fixing nitrogen in the soil and from the chemical sources we apply. Less and less chemical nitrogen is needed by corn and today the most efficient farmers are growing a bushel with only .75 lbs of nitrogen, about half as much.

Testing soil for the availability of nitrogen is one route farmers use to determine if additional nitrogen is needed to support expected yield. One test used since the ‘80s is the Pennsylvania Soil Nitrate Test, or PSNT. I have a kit purchased to share with Jim Saunders when he was the Ag Agent in Madison County—so those who remember him will know how long that has been. It is a reliable way to determine if additional nitrogen is needed at side dress time to support expected yield. Farmers find this test so important they hire consultants to perform this work for them.

There are two other tests that can reveal soil nitrogen potential. Both rely upon measuring carbon dioxide released from the soil. One takes 24 hours and the other takes 3 days, both tests are offered by Waypoint Analytical, a private lab near Richmond. The carbon in soil breaks down and releases carbon dioxide (CO2). The amount of C02 found represents an estimate of soil nitrogen availability.

Waypoint will not give nitrogen recommendations and only provides results, as these tests are not calibrated.To figure out if added nitrogen is needed one must turn to the work done in the Northeast on the 24-hour Solvita test by Brinton, or the work on the 3-day C02 burst test in the Southeast by Franzleubbers.

