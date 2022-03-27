STAFFORD: Practice good land management by keeping invasive species at bay

By the time you read this message at the end of March, the subject of this article will still be blooming white (not dogwood) and easily recognized across landscapes for a few more days.

This tree is the invasive Callery Pear, a product of the ornamental Bradford Pear planted on many home and commercial landscapes around Culpeper and other communities’ where readers live.

What’s the big deal, you may ask? The tree is taking over ground that is let go—it sprouts up and begins to shed seeds that help the invasion continue, aided by birds eating the seeded fruit. Lands that cannot be reached or are not mowed regularly, become thickets of this species and others that join in—Autumn Olive and Multiflora Rose, to name two.

And, there are ornamental grasses joining in too. Look up Fountain Grass and Chinese Miscanthus (Silvergrass). All of these are perennial plants and they shed seed. Some have seed that floats in the air like miscanthus and others have attractive fruits that birds eat, like Callery Pear, Autumn Olive and Multiflora Rose.

The race is on to see who wins: humans who maintain land, or nature that flows towards the path of least resistance on unmaintained properties.

We depend on state government to regulate invasive plants, and they do, but these seem to have escaped action. Maybe no enforcement is needed if we pay attention, suppress recognized plants back to the edges of our land, contain them in our yards, avoid planting known invasives to begin with. Good neighbors can support and encourage each other in considerate land management.

In closing, a story is in order.

An elderly farmer who had at least four names in his title, would climb the state fence along the road and cut thistles. He never gave up and was regularly seen keeping the weeds at bay, chopping them down to prevent seeds from floating onto his land.

The highways seem to be a source for weed spread and there is little effort being made other than annual mowing, to prevent this reservoir of weeds from existing.

Timing matters here. It’s too late to cut them down once seed has been set. At bloom is a good time if mechanical controls are your only choice. But when spraying, we have a number of other chances to hold these invasives back.

The old gentleman had his way of controlling thistles.

Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu .