STAFFORD: Sunflowers, agritourism and a new look at farming in Culpeper County

Nice to see sunflowers in the news locally as Joe Gray at Auburn Farm makes his first effort in agritourism near Brandy Station. The editor of this paper goes on to weave in the full story on Auburn with help from a Civil War historian, and Joe finishes up by telling of his quest as a young man making his way during trying times in agriculture.
You may remember Joe from a decade earlier when his family hosted the Culpeper Farm Tour at their family farm near Remington (2020 Farm Tour September 19 and 20). Joe was working on the farm with his uncle then, learning to be the man he is today. He goes on to be a farm manager in his own right. Fast forward and he is a family man, working and motivated to make a living and then some.
Agritourism ventures may not seem to be farming to some, but the hundreds of acres at Auburn and elsewhere are real farming here in Culpeper County. Amazing that Joe can find time to do both. When he called to discuss alternatives to row crops, looking for something new to generate extra revenue, agritourism came to my mind and then sunflowers. A Powhatan example was shared.
Location is everything with tourism, be it situated along a quiet river for the solitude or along a busy thoroughfare for the exposure. Making the most of your situation is the name of the game in agritourism and reaching people as this young man has done via social media and through old fashioned advertising and word of mouth.
Just east of Fredericksburg, a busy agritourism farm can be seen with acres of parking, evidence of their scale and demand. Special features can be found at this and other venues as is the case of the sunflower story, with other draws like berries, apples, and pumpkins. Animals are a big draw as seen with the high attendance on our farm tour when farm animals are present. Plan to visit these and many other venues offered on the Culpeper County Farm Tour coming up September 19 and 20.
Madison County has an historical connection to agritourism dating back into the 60’s at Syria, and today looks to be on the verge of the next generation of agritourism investment along the Rapidan River near its southern border. Agritourism dollars are big business and break down into four main categories: the venue, lodging, food and transportation. Economic activity stimulated by Virginia’s agritourism sector during 2015 was more than $2 billion. When additional tax revenue is realized from these activities, the rate of increase on others scan subside.
The Code of Virginia defines agritourism as:
“Any activity carried out on a farm or ranch that allows members of the general public, for recreational, entertainment, or educational purposes, to view or enjoy rural activities, including farming, wineries, ranching, historical, cultural, harvest-your-own activities, or natural activities and attractions. An activity is an agritourism activity whether or not the participant paid to participate in the activity.” (Code of Virginia § 3.2-6400).
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.
