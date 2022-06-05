STAFFORD: The party underground

If I tell you of a party with friends, free food and a great location, you might be tempted. But this party is really exclusive; in fact, none of us can come—it’s underground.

Standing in a field, we see grass and crops, we don’t see roots, and it’s around the roots that the party is going on. Scientists call this “venue” the rhizosphere. Few of us understand it as it is mostly invisible underground. Using photosynthesis, plants produce sugars, and up to half of that is given away through the roots to beneficial bacteria and fungi—the partygoers. As they eat, they break down soil organic matter—and one important compound released is nitrogen. Plants need nitrogen to grow.

At some point, the beneficial soil bacteria and fungi deposit their waste, and the plants can use this too. The good fungi are really into plants—in fact, their thread-like hyphae embed directly into the plant root cells, feeding the plants in trade for the sugars the plants produce. Another benefit of this crowd is that there is literally no room for the unwelcome guests, much like occupied space in a pasture or crop field reducing weeds. The “weedy” parasitic bacteria, fungi and nematodes are excluded from the space near the roots by the beneficials occupying that space.

Tough guys are at the party, too. Nematodes that feed on bacteria and fungi show up when they get wind of the party. They eat the bacteria or the fungi, and their waste also feeds the plants. As long as the situation stays balanced, the party goes on: Plants feeding the bacteria and fungi, nematodes eating them, and all generating waste the plants can use.

When humans show up, we don’t know how the party works. Sometimes we bring food to feed the plants, but if we feed the plants, they won’t bother to feed the bacteria and fungi. Those hungry critters will disappear, leaving the roots unprotected.

If we don’t understand this party, we might till our plot of land. Tilling cuts up the fungi that were feeding the plants, and increases erosion. Do that a few times and the fungi are gone along with their benefits to plants. The bacteria do well—for a short time. Tilling brings oxygen and breaks up the soil. Bacteria love this—party time! They eat, reproduce fast and generate lots of nitrogen waste. The excess nitrogen can be lost if not used by plants. Our soil savings account can be depleted and if not understood and few of us do as it’s hard to see underground.

Are we ever welcome guests? Farmer or gardener, we can both plant cover crops, shielding the soil and reducing erosion. Such crops will be food for the bacteria and the fungi. Nitrogen-fixing cover crops such as peas, beans, alfalfa, vetch or clover work well at this as they literally make nitrogen out of thin air—78% of the air we breathe is nitrogen. Those billions of happy critters in the rhizosphere will be smiling up at you and the nitrogen bill can shrink.

For more detail, search the work of U.S. Department of Agriculture scientists Alan Franzluebbers and William Albrecht.

Dr. Franzluebbers will be the featured speaker discussing “Soil biological testing in corn to increase the return from your nitrogen fertilizer investment” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday June 22, at Grassdale in Remington.

Roger Williams volunteers at The Carver Center, the George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center, near Cedar Mountain. Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County; write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu .