STAFFORD: Va. tests Graze 300 practices in Culpeper, Headwaters conservation districts

A VIRGINIA Cooperative Extension program, Graze 300 VA has reached another milestone in its progress with producers’ adoption of extended grazing practices.

The Graze 300 team is concluding its grant commitment with Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and the Center for Advanced Innovation in Agriculture. This grant funded our work to develop and deliver training, educational resources and technical applications supporting advances in grazing livestock management.

And now, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is rolling out pilot testing of Graze 300 practices in two Virginia soil and water conservation districts—Culpeper and Headwaters.

Grazing management advocated by Graze 300 will become part of the department’s SL10E cost-share practice, an upgrade to the existing SL 10. In addition, measures of Soil Test Biological Activity (STBA), based on research by Dr. Alan Franzluebbers of USDA ARS at N.C. State, and implementation of bale grazing based on work by Dr. Greg Halich of the University of Kentucky, will be incentives added to the new practice.

Adding grazing days to livestock production increases profitability to a point, when compared to a long winter of hay feeding.

Reaching 300 days of grazing can be the sweet spot economically for many producers. Case studies developed by extension agents across Virginia show this. Our examples point to profit increases when stocking rate is reduced because the extra grass grown is carried forward for use during drought and as a primary feedstuff in winter.

In the end, less hay feeding will improve the bottom line as our budgets show hay is responsible for at least 50% of cow calf production costs.

Adding STBA to the new SL10E practice offers the potential to limit another cost related to stockpiled fescue—nitrogen fertilizer. Testing soil reveals the potential for plant-available nitrogen to be released from decomposing organic matter. Soils under long-term pasture and in no-till cropping often have an active nitrogen cycle involving organic-matter decay, which is responsible for releasing stored nitrogen.

Old sods are expected to contain organic matter sufficient to release nitrogen at levels supporting adequate stockpiled fescue production. Work by Chris Teutsch in Virginia suggests that these sods contain sufficient concentrations of organic matter to release enough nitrogen to stockpile 2500 pounds of hay equivalent fescue per acre. Adding more nitrogen to these soils is not expected to result in an economic response in fescue production. Current nitrogen and hay costs further support the value of using of this practice.

The bale grazing practice offers a chance to strategically spread out fed hay and animal waste across a landscape capable of absorbing most of the nutrients introduced from hay.

When compared to centralized feeding areas, bale grazing will result in fewer nutrients being lost in runoff during wet winter conditions, while spreading out impacts to pasture sods. Some reseeding may be required on these feeding sites, but nutrients from fed hay can be recycled for future production, while improving water quality.