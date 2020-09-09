STAFFORD: Wearing masks may be driven more by example than science

Group behavior is well understood by sociologists and experienced by each of us daily if we interact with others.
We as individuals may not directly measure behavior change or its causes like the scientists, but in Extension work agents are asked to think about our role in moving people to do things.
Our work is based upon scientific fact and in absence of this information, we use the best possible sources available. Sometimes such information is found in what other states are doing and sometimes is based upon observation of accepted practice in an area. In the end, we strive to improve the lives of people in our community—be it through family and consumer sciences or our well-known 4H youth development programs, and of course in agriculture.
A recent twilight meeting on a local farm found change happening on the spot, not necessarily in the primary topic being addressed at the time, but in the group behavior to protect one another from possible disease transmission.
My employer requires, as a condition of meeting with people in person, that I wear a face covering. One of these was in my pocket and many others present had theirs available as well—but not being worn by any of us, at first. Group behavior was at work here: each of us doing what the group was doing. Then the rain came and we moved closer together; my mask had to come out then.
Without a word being spoken, group behavior began to follow once this first mask was put in place. Change happened gradually with masks coming out of pockets and placed over faces by about 90 percent of the 60 attendees. You protect me and I protect you is the rationale and the reason—not required except for me—but done as a sign of respect and concern for others. After all, risk is still high enough to be of concern.
An example relative to this risk would include a public university that opened for in-person education fall semester here in Virginia and then found hundreds of cases popping up, forcing closure to stem the tide of transmission. Give them credit for at least trying in-person education, testing the rate of transmission—and then taking action to make change once the facts came forward.
We look to those around us for examples and this story is a good one to understand what sociologists know is happening among our population. With examples, we change behavior to improve or at least redirect our personal situation.
Few of us are the leaders in this change but in Virginia Cooperative Extension we are expected to be. We are empowered to deliver the facts and examples our citizens can use to find their own way forward. Thank you to local government, to state government and to federal government for participating in the Cooperative agreement forming the basis for Extension in our community.
Our Land Grant Universities include both Virginia Tech and Virginia State University who work together in this Cooperative arrangement to provide agents with the science-based facts needed to solve these locally identified problems.
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.
