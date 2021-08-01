STAFFORD: What are advantages of wet wrapped hay vs. dry?

Today a farmer asked about the value of wet wrapped hay, better known as baleage. This method of harvesting livestock forage is growing and a sure bet for making hay when drying conditions are poor. Equipment folks have perfected the options available to hay producers, offering inline and individual bale-wrapping equipment, and some balers come equipped to wrap baleage on the go.
Shrink-wrap plastic is used to exclude oxygen and allows baling at high moisture, recommended to be between 45 to 55% moisture for proper fermentation, inhibiting clostridial bacteria. Baleage is highly palatable to livestock, and most often fed to cattle, there are even some specialty feeds targeting small ruminants and horses. These small bale bagged products can be found at your local feed stores.
Heavy wet bales have some limitations—did I say they are heavy? And when exposed to air, they begin to deteriorate. Individually wrapped bales use more plastic but offer the option to feed one bale only. No pressure to keep ahead of deterioration. Opening a tube of baleage is like the starting gun to a race, expect to feed at a regular rate daily to stay ahead of deterioration by oxygen entering the end bale.
To answer the farmer’s question about value, wet feed is worth more as there is higher cost. But a good place to start is to compare it to dry hay that is the competition. Assuming the same feed in a conventional bale compared to a wet wrapped bale, adjust to the same moisture and you have the value answer, plus some cost. We know what dry hay is worth as that market is well developed with plenty of price information available. The baleage market is thin compared to dry hay.
Another cost is freight—fewer bales can be hauled on a load and your tractor must be capable of handling these heavy bales. Be sure to use a counter-weight for safety. When handling individually wrapped bales a special “grabber” is needed to avoid breaking the plastic. Once the seal is broken, use it or lose it. In winter you have more time. For you to realize proper value your customer must understand the feed and have solutions to the challenges mentioned.
A typical use of baleage is to speed up early harvest, to capture quality early in the hay-making season when the soil is cold, the nights are cool and the soil moisture is high, and to save a cutting at risk to rain. Hard to make good dry hay in May, but that’s when we see the highest first-cutting quality. Enter, the bale wrapper to save the day, and to increase the potential for more of that leafy second and third cutting hay with regrowth coming in May now instead of June, if it rains.
We often hear about botulism and baleage. This comes from either soil-borne clostridial bacteria or that coming from an animal you baled up. Wheel rakes can pull soil into the wet feed and this becomes part of the problem as soil tends to stick to wet hay. Another factor involves bale ph. It needs to drop to 5.0 or below for proper fermentation to occur and to suppress secondary fermentation. Many have found they need to cut down fewer acres to allow time to keep up with baling and wrapping.
See your supplier for available wrapping equipment, it’s a growing market and a management-enhancer.
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.