STAFFORD: What are advantages of wet wrapped hay vs. dry?

Another cost is freight—fewer bales can be hauled on a load and your tractor must be capable of handling these heavy bales. Be sure to use a counter-weight for safety. When handling individually wrapped bales a special “grabber” is needed to avoid breaking the plastic. Once the seal is broken, use it or lose it. In winter you have more time. For you to realize proper value your customer must understand the feed and have solutions to the challenges mentioned.

A typical use of baleage is to speed up early harvest, to capture quality early in the hay-making season when the soil is cold, the nights are cool and the soil moisture is high, and to save a cutting at risk to rain. Hard to make good dry hay in May, but that’s when we see the highest first-cutting quality. Enter, the bale wrapper to save the day, and to increase the potential for more of that leafy second and third cutting hay with regrowth coming in May now instead of June, if it rains.