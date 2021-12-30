Orna
Meet Orna! She is a beautiful shade of pale, creamy orange, almost the color of a Dreamsicle ice cream treat,... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection.
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION: CCSO attempting to locate late model black GM-make (Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra) extended cab pick-up with California tags, driven by a Hispanic man in his mid-30s.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Within weeks of taking ownership of town park, county moves forward with budged $130K project for low-impact paddle sport among the fastest growing in popularity worldwide.
From Dec. 20-27, health dept. reports 965 new cases in five counties, one new death each in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties from novel coronavirus.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
An Orange County man faces various charges, including felony DUI, after authorities say he drove 90 mph on the highway in northern Fauquier Co…
- Updated
Workers opened the second time capsule from the Robert E. Lee pedestal Tuesday, finding its contents in good condition. But the photo of Abraham Lincoln isn't a rare find.
Cesar Juarez Avila, 34, apprehended on Airport Road in Frederick County.
Charlottesville ranks as one of the best places in the country to live, but as the year ends, the city can’t find anyone to live in the city and lead it.