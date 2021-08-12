Peppercorn
At a public meeting Monday night, dozens of Culpeper County residents spoke out on the hot-button issues of face masks, Critical Race Theory a…
School Board voted 4-3 to reaffirm June position that it's up to parents whether their child wears a face covering in a school building.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
The action filed Aug. 4 in federal court details a year of unpaid rent by tenant, forced to close due to the pandemic, but still obligated to pay the town rent, based on sales, for operating the four-screen cinema town owns on Main Street.
County will spend another $230,000 to try and hire more deputies and find more cell space in response to the persistent issue of severe overcrowding at the 66-bed jail downtown.
A young woman who is already facing 33 felony charges in Spotsylvania County, including first-degree murder, had another felony charge added t…
Weeks before students are slated to return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health announced that another child under the age of 20 has died from the coronavirus. The death is the first in the Eastern region among children.
Culpeper County Public School students will return to school on Monday, August 23, 2021.
A 29-year-old Spotsylvania woman was killed and another driver was seriously injured in a head-on collision Sunday in the county, authorities said.
The Chuck E. Cheese location in Fredericksburg’s Central Park has reopened after a year and a half. It has new ownership and was completely re…