The driver of the Pontiac, Danielle M. Laing, 26, was transported to UVA Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Police: Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, fled the scene on foot, leaving site of rear-end crash on 29 near Brightwood, took vehicle from Culpeper dealearship next day.
The final resting place of Civil War Gen. A.P. Hill has been anything but that, as his remains were put in the ground, dug up and moved, three…
The driver of the PT Cruiser, Diana E. Esry, 62, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries.
Sanctuary significantly damaged in blaze Wednesday at Rose Park Methodist Church in Wolftown; person of interest identified.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
A new amendment to allow the raising of chickens in residential zoned areas may not cross the road after all.
Snow is predicted early Wednesday in high elevations of Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties, according to VDOT.
Fireball Cinnamon has been sued over “purposefully misleading packaging,” according to reports.
Sierra Rodriquez dreamed of being in the military since the age of 9 and now she’s breaking boundaries aboard the USS Harry S. Truman.
