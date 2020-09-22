Photos being sought for landscape photo contest

Photographers of all varieties are urged to submit their best images of the Virginia Piedmont into the Piedmont Environmental Council’s 11th annual photo contest, the organization announced recently.

Sept. 30 is the deadline for submissions. Categories for photographers age 18 and older include: Beautiful Landscapes and Streetscapes, Native Plants and Wildlife and Wonderful Waters.

For picture-takers age 17 and younger, images may be of landscapes streetscapes, wildlife, farms, waterways, or anything connected to the environment in the Piedmont.

To qualify for the contest, images must be taken within Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties.

Photographers may submit up to six images in each category.

“Part of our work at PEC is connecting people to the landscapes, communities and heritage of Virginia’s Piedmont,” said Hugh Kenny, PEC communications fellow and contest coordinator in a statement. “The incredible, high-quality images that local photographers submit into this contest tell important stories and help people experience this wonderful place in new and exciting ways.”