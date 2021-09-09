Polly
Undoubtedly we live in tumultuous times. We have entered what historians of the United States will one day refer to as the age of anger and ha…
A Stafford County woman was arrested on two felony drug charges Thursday as the result of an undercover drug operation in Fauquier County, pol…
New COVID-19 cases and student and staff exposures to infected persons rise as 2021-22 school year progresses, weekly report says.
When negotiations were no longer viable, Virginia State Police deployed chemical munitions and robots into the residence.
7-year-old Olivia Clatterbuck, a rising 2nd grader at Rappahannock Elementary School, passed away Aug. 10 when she was thrown from an ATV in Front Royal.
With more drivers in cars that use less gas than earlier models or no gas at all, policymakers in Virginia and elsewhere have been looking for road funding solutions to make up for lost fuel-tax revenues.
Ten people were arrested Thursday as the result of a several-month investigation into drug trafficking in Westmoreland County, authorities said.
State Police: the driver of the Harley, Earl L. Blankenship, was traveling east on Route 230 when he failed to maneuver a curve and crossed a double solid yellow line.
'These men were executed because they were Black and that's not right': Northam pardons Martinsville Seven who were executed in 1949 rape case
Seven Black men executed 70 years ago for the rape of a white woman in Martinsville were granted posthumous pardons Tuesday by Gov. Ralph Northam acknowledging they were denied due process of law and received racially-biased death sentences.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.