If you register for EZ Pay or debit banking (ACH) payments, your digital Only or Print + digital subscription service (your "subscription") will automatically renew. On the last day of your current term (your "Renewal date"), your subscription will automatically renew for the same length of time, at the then-current subscription rate, which we may change in our discretion, unless you choose to cancel more than twenty-one (21) days before your Renewal date (your "Cancellation date"). YOU MAY CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTION BY EMAILING US WITH THE SUBJECT LINE "CANCEL" BY CALLING US AT 540/829-5496. Prior to the Cancellation date, we will send you a notice reminding you about the renewal of your subscription. subscribers who prefer to receive paper renewal notices in the mail will be charged $4.99 for each renewal notice; this fee is waived for subscribers who sign up to receive their renewal notices via email. If you wish to receive renewal notices via email, please contact us at 540/829-5496. IF YOU DO NOT AFFIRMATIVELY CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTION BEFORE YOUR CANCELLATION DATE, YOU WILL BE CHARGED FOR AN ADDITIONAL TERM FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION YOU INITIALLY SELECTED AT THE RATES IN EFFECT AT THE TIME OF RENEWAL. If you have provided us with a valid credit card number or an alternate payment method saved in your account, and you have not cancelled by your Cancellation date, your subscription will be automatically processed up to fourteen (14) days in advance of your Renewal date, and the payment method you provided to us at or after the time of your initial subscription purchase will be charged. We reserve the right to change your subscription rate at the next renewal period. If you are not satisfied with your subscription rate or service, you may cancel your subscription at any time. No refunds will be returned if remainder of the subscription term is under thirty (30) days. The refund amount of any balance over $25.00 will be returned minus an early termination fee of $25.00. No refunds for digital Only subscriptions are provided.