Propane leak sets fire to corn whiskey still in Fauquier chicken coop

A Fauquier deputy responded to a fire on Dec. 30 to find it had started in an un-permitted corn whiskey still in a chicken coop.

A Fauquier County homeowner has been charged with operating a corn whiskey still without the proper permit.

A sheriff’s deputy on Dec. 30 responded to a private residence for report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the homeowner extinguishing a smoldering chicken coop, according a release from Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

The homeowner explained he was distilling corn liquor and a propane tank leak started the fire, police said. The man admitted to not having the proper permit, and he was charged for that violation.

The distilling equipment, meanwhile, was rendered useless, the release stated.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority reminded residents that keeping, possessing, or storing a still or distilling apparatus for the purpose of distilling alcohol without a permit, is a violation of law punishable with confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $1,000, or both.

