Proposed resolution for the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors

Whereas, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sicken and kill members of our community;

Whereas, there are multiple vaccines available that have been proven highly effective in reducing or eliminating the effects of Covid-19 and its spread;

Whereas, unvaccinated citizens are many times more likely to be hospitalized and die from COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated;

Whereas, our health system has been hampered in its ability to provide care for non-COVID emergency and critical care cases due to the burden presented by COVID-19 patients;

Whereas, a significant number of citizens remain unvaccinated thereby allowing the virus to further mutate and possibly cause greater disease consequences;

Whereas, children under the age of 12 are at increased risk of illness due to exposure to unvaccinated adults;

Whereas, a fully vaccinated community will allow all citizens to enjoy the full benefits of life and liberty;

Now, therefore be it resolved, that the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will promote and facilitate the vaccination of all Culpeper citizens to the greatest extent possible, through personal example, public service messaging and any other means necessary, thereby promoting the general welfare and caring for our fellow citizens, actions which are consistent with our Constitution and are responsive to the call to put our respective faiths into action.