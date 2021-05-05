Puppy
Locust Grove resident Helen Quarles died in a collision with Lt. Ashley Baughan, going 20 mph over the speed limit, on Route 3 in department issued SUV at time of crash.
State Police: Ralph and Stacy Plasse, of Unionville, killed in wreck on U.S. Route 522; Michael E. Sprouse, 43, ran stop sign, charged with felonies.
VIRGINIA BEACH — The driver of a campaign van carrying Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, says he brandished an AR-15 pistol this week after he was repeatedly threatened during a road rage incident.
'A mental health crisis at 250-feet in the air' - Culpeper PD helps rescue suicidal man from atop cell tower
Tactical team from Harrisonburg used repelling equipment to get suicidal subject to safety.
4 total face murder charges in April 22 shooting death of young farmer Charles Bopp III.
From left, Samantha Crow (center left, pink shirt), Devin McCallum, Brooke Lange and Rebecca Gillispie celebrated the restaurant’s official op…
The driver of a 2021 Toyota RAV4, Albert D. Noonan, 55, of Culpeper, died at the scene of as a result of his injuries after police say he rear-ended a box truck stopped at a light.
Four former employees of seafood restaurant, all females, partner to enhance late-night spot at end of East Davis Street.
The recent memorandum opinion is the latest in the multi-year Sines v. Kessler lawsuit, which targets key organizers and participants in the deadly Aug. 12, 2017, rally.
A good Samaritan stepped in and made a brave rescue — by "immediately" jumping over the guardrail and into the bay, saving the infant.