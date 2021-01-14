RABBI ROSE: 'What is past is prologue'

It is written in the Book of Proverbs that “Life and Death is in the power of the tongue.” How sadly and how powerfully this was illustrated last Wednesday when Mr. Trump spoke to thousands of his supporters at a “Save America” rally near the White House.

Drawing like-minded participants from all over the country, its purpose was to challenge the election results. The words President Trump used as he addressed them for 70 minutes, laid the groundwork for his impeachment.

“We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen,” he said. “You will have an illegitimate president. That is what you will have, and we can’t let that happen,” he said. “If you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Encouraged by President Trump to walk the two miles to where the electoral votes were being counted and egged on by his inflammatory rhetoric, a mob of rioters laid siege to the United States Capitol. Death, destruction, fear and mayhem ensued. Over fifty people were injured. Six lives were lost as a result. And we learned, once again, that Death and Life are in the power of the tongue.

We can anticipate these next few days leading up the to the inauguration to be fraught with growing anxiety, trepidation, and angst.