RABBI ROSE: 'What is past is prologue'

Was it only three weeks ago that we optimistically anticipated the coming new year?
Folks talked about putting the trials and tribulations of 2020 behind them and dreamed of a return to normal, even in the middle of a pandemic. A little naïve, perhaps, like “getting over” the Great Depression!
The COVID-19 vaccine was on its way (or so we thought) and Americans behaved carelessly and in some situations, defiantly, as cases spread into every crevice of America and deaths grew to staggering numbers.
In 2020 our nation faced countless challenges concurrent with COVID, such as destructive hurricanes so numerous that we blew through the entire alphabet naming them, and had to use Greek letters to identify them after that.
In the Western states, wildfires consumed whole communities, due in no small part to global warming. The polar ice cap continued to melt as the earth experienced it’s warmest year, and polar bears were seen slathering sun block on their fur and sipping piña coladas with tiny umbrellas while floating on the few remaining ice floes.
Wishing to see 2020 in your rearview mirror has its setbacks, like not paying attention to the impending wreck right in front of you!
Shakespeare had it right when he wrote in The Tempest: “What’s past is prologue.” The past is prologue to our present and the best predictor of the unfolding of our future. Perhaps that is why the Jewish optimist says, “Don’t worry, things couldn’t possibly get worse.” Welcome to 2021.
It is written in the Book of Proverbs that “Life and Death is in the power of the tongue.” How sadly and how powerfully this was illustrated last Wednesday when Mr. Trump spoke to thousands of his supporters at a “Save America” rally near the White House.
Drawing like-minded participants from all over the country, its purpose was to challenge the election results. The words President Trump used as he addressed them for 70 minutes, laid the groundwork for his impeachment.
“We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen,” he said. “You will have an illegitimate president. That is what you will have, and we can’t let that happen,” he said. “If you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
Encouraged by President Trump to walk the two miles to where the electoral votes were being counted and egged on by his inflammatory rhetoric, a mob of rioters laid siege to the United States Capitol. Death, destruction, fear and mayhem ensued. Over fifty people were injured. Six lives were lost as a result. And we learned, once again, that Death and Life are in the power of the tongue.
We can anticipate these next few days leading up the to the inauguration to be fraught with growing anxiety, trepidation, and angst.
Perhaps, between now and the swearing in of our next Commander-in-Chief, we can calm our hearts and minds with prayer.
Jewish communities throughout the world, and throughout history have prayed for their leaders. Be they kings, queens, princes, potentates, prime ministers or presidents, our prayers to God on their behalf include the following supplication: “Inspire all who lead and serve to conduct their affairs faithfully and with devotion and justice. May peace and security, happiness and prosperity, right and freedom abide among us.”
In America, we also ask that God “Unite the inhabitants of our country, of all backgrounds, and all creeds to banish hatred and bigotry, to safeguard our noblest ideas, and to preserve the institutions which nurture liberty.”
As we forge ahead into 2021 with its unknowable path, may we contemplate these words from Isaiah: “And the work of righteousness shall be peace; and the effect of righteousness quietness and assurance forever. And my people shall dwell in a peaceable habitation, and in sure dwellings, and in quiet resting places.”
Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.