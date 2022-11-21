Rapidan woman dies in crash with bucket truck, other driver charged

A Rapidan woman died and an Orange man is in custody following a two-vehicle fatal wreck this past Friday involving a bucket truck.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred at 7:42 a.m. Nov. 18 at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy) and Route 663 (True Blue Rd) in Orange County.

A 2018 Freightliner bucket truck was traveling south on Route 522 when it attempted a left turn onto Route 663 and collided with a northbound 2005 Saturn ION, according to a release Monday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Freightliner, Robert S. Snow, 61, of Orange, was uninjured in the crash. Snow was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Saturn, Amanda C. Goodman, 31, of Rapidan, died at the crash scene as a result of her injuries. Goodman was not wearing a seatbelt.

Snow was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and no valid commercial driver’s license, Coffey said. He was transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail where he was held on a secured bond. The crash remains under investigation.