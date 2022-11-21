Rapidan woman dies in crash with bucket truck, other driver charged

A Rapidan woman died and an Orange man is in custody following a two-vehicle fatal wreck this past Friday involving a bucket truck.
Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred at 7:42 a.m. Nov. 18 at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy) and Route 663 (True Blue Rd) in Orange County.
A 2018 Freightliner bucket truck was traveling south on Route 522 when it attempted a left turn onto Route 663 and collided with a northbound 2005 Saturn ION, according to a release Monday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The driver of the Freightliner, Robert S. Snow, 61, of Orange, was uninjured in the crash. Snow was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Saturn, Amanda C. Goodman, 31, of Rapidan, died at the crash scene as a result of her injuries. Goodman was not wearing a seatbelt.
People are also reading…
Snow was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and no valid commercial driver’s license, Coffey said. He was transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail where he was held on a secured bond. The crash remains under investigation.