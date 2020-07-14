All upcoming food distribution events organized by Empowering Culpeper will require households to register for ongoing eligibility, a news release from the organization stated Tuesday.
This is a change from recent months after the new coronavirus impacted the area and the number of those needing food assistance increased rapidly. Since late March the nonprofit has not required the normal paperwork.
Registration materials will be provided on site at each distribution, including this Saturday, July 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Culpeper County High School parking lot.
Households unable to register on Saturday may register on July 20, 21 or 22 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Culpeper United Methodist Church.
“We want to make sure individuals and families have plenty of opportunity to register on July 18 and to pre-register for upcoming distributions,” said Cherry Vanneman, a program executive, in a statement.
Households must meet USDA income eligibility criteria in order to receive food on an ongoing basis beginning Aug. 1.
After this Saturday’s distribution, the next Empowering Culpeper food distribution events are planned for Aug. 1 and Aug. 15 in the Culpeper County High School parking lot. Cars are asked to enter the high school parking lot from Achievement Drive via Route 229, N. Main Street for all upcoming distributions.
For more information, contact Empowering Culpeper at empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
