Rep. Spanberger's remarks about retired police officer Wally Bunker of Culpeper

On Wednesday, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said:

I stand here today to recognize retired Virginia police officer Wally Bunker.

For nearly 22 years, Wally served as a Police Lieutenant for the Suffolk Police Department, where he served in several different roles.

Now retired from the force and living in Culpeper, he cannot access a key tax benefit to help pay for his health coverage—an issue that is shared by thousands of retired officers across the country.

Many officers retire early due to the high-pressure demands of the job—meaning many lose their employer-sponsored coverage while they are still years away from Medicare eligibility.

When Congress enacted the HELPS Retirees Act in 2006 to allow retired officers to use tax-free payments from their pensions to cover insurance costs, many retirees with smaller pension plans were excluded from this benefit.

When Wally approached our office to explain the issue he was facing—like so many other retired officers, we responded by introducing the bipartisan Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees Improvement Act to take steps to fix this issue.

Thank you to my Republican colleague, Congressman Chabot, for joining me to make sure that all retired officers receive the full benefits they have earned by putting on the badge, and I urge my colleagues to join us in this push.