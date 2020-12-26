Reviewing 2020: Culpeper's top stories of the year

EDITOR'S NOTE: Today's edition highlights Culpeper Star-Exponent journalists' work to report local events and issues that dominated our lives this year, as well as stand-out photographs from 2020.

Inside, readers will find a 2020 Year In Review special section filled with national and global photos and stories highlighting a year marked by turmoil, hope, pain and perseverance. The section chronicles the resilience of the human spirit, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a contentious presidential election, a social justice movement, and legends lost during 2020.