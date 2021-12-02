Rocky
Meet Rocky! Rocky found his way back to us due to a move he was not allowed to be a... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
In 2nd homicide being investigated in Spotsy this weekend, deceased identified as 33-year-old Jordan Diggins; apparent boyfriend Chris Lee-Thompson Stevens, 28, charged with first degree murder in death near Chancellor.
The identify of a man seen leaving Culpeper Walmart in a red two-door Volvo with a black convertible soft top is is being sought by police in …
A Charlottesville woman last seen Nov. 14 was found dead in Harrisonburg this week.
Despite high ratios of dissenters in nine counties, scholars suggest recent referendums have little bearing on the future of monuments' movements elsewhere in Virginia. Numerous such monuments remain, at the moment, where they've always sat in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Virginia courts allow lawyers to see civil court records digitally from anywhere. But the public doesn't have the same access; citizens or journalists must drive to each courthouse in the state to view records there.
The child was between 10 and 19 years old and lived in the Prince William Health District.
A 25-year-old Spotsylvania man was shot and killed early Saturday at a county apartment complex, police said.
Apparently, there will be no literary bonfires in Spotsylvania County anytime soon.
The county added 138 new cases and four new deaths from the virus Nov. 19-Nov. 28.
Virginia’s public schools have yet to bounce back from pandemic-era enrollment losses, state data shows.