Ahmad Jamil Abdel-Jalil ran West Side Grocery, Three Star Citgo, left Palestine in 1957 seeking a better life for himself and his family.
Culpeper Police use drones along railroad tracks to a find suspect who reportedly took woman's pocketbook and pushed her to the ground before running away.
Police say the trio defrauded the store out of several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise and gift cards, and believed to be involved in other Target thefts.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.
Alston Johnson-Keys, 28, and James Scotto, 33, accused of stealing tools from the back of parked work trucks.
N.C.-based Strata Solar is again seeking to construct 671 acres of solar panels on nearly 1,900 acres of timberland along Raccoon Ford and Mount Pony roads.
Culpeper 13-year-old Kahmari Riedl was born with gastroschisis, a hole in the abdominal wall in which the baby’s intestines spill outside of the body.
Yhilee Chavarria graduated from Eastern View High School last year, and started on her way to being an American citizen—with help from her mom, and Culpeper Literacy Council.
Carey Colvin: daughter's death at age 32 in 2020 from fentanyl was accidental, new federal legislation boosts resources addressing substance use disorder.
